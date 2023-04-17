Arkansas pitchers allow 1 hit in win

FAYETTEVILLE -- Callie Turner and Nikki McGaffin combined to throw a one-hitter and the 10th-ranked University of Arkansas softball team capped a three-game sweep with a 6-0 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Sunday at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks (31-12) outscored the Blazers (21-21) 22-1 during the series with six hits allowed.

"I think the momentum was more important than anything," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said of the weekend. "I thought we played really complete. I thought we had three wins that looked really different, and we had different people step up each day. I was really pleased that we controlled their offense. ... I thought our offense got better as the weekend went, so I was just really pleased with the three days."

Turner pitched 5 innings with 5 strikeouts before McGaffin closed out the game with 2 innings of relief. The Blazers hit a double in their second at-bat, but Turner retired the final 12 batters she faced. McGaffin allowed no hits and had two strikeouts.

"I thought that they did a really great job," Deifel said. "I thought Callie looked really good from the first pitch -- just really in control -- and they really didn't even get a solid contact off her the entire day.

"And then we just wanted to get Nikki in and get her some innings. We obviously felt comfortable rolling with Callie the rest of the game, but just wanted to get Nikki out there, and I was really, really happy with how she competed. She's a competitor [and] she had her pitches working well. They made a really good one-two punch today for sure."

The game was scoreless until Arkansas broke through in the third inning. Regan Johnson tripled down the first-base line, then scored during the next at-bat on a wild pitch.

"I had a feeling she was going to throw me inside, and I knew that I just needed to turn on it," Johnson said. "And as soon as I got the hit I was like, 'Yeah, this is what's going to get us started.' "

Her run put the Razorbacks up 1-0 and preceded a four-run fourth inning, which was highlighted by a big swing from sophomore Raigan Kramer. The left fielder saw a two-strike pitch left up in the zone and crushed it onto the right-center field berm for a home run. Kramer's three-run shot nearly left the park and put Arkansas ahead 5-0.

"I knew she was going to hit it hard," Johnson said. "She had been hitting the hard all weekend and it was kind of just right to people. And then she finally got her break and as soon as it was off the bat, I just turned and started running because I knew it was over."

Rylin Hedgecock hit her 15th home run of the season in the fifth inning. It was a solo shot roped over the right-center wall and extended Arkansas' lead to 6-0.

"I liked our approach overall," Deifel said. "I think we got better as the weekend went. I think we relaxed a little bit as the weekend went and took a breath, which is nice. I think that's more than anything ... what we need to do. We have great hitters that just need to take a breath sometimes. I just thought that our approach for the most part was really competitive, really aggressive, and I think that's when we are our best."

The Razorbacks tallied 25 hits over three games and improved their home record to 19-7 this season.

Arkansas will complete its five-game nonconference stretch Tuesday when it faces Texas A&M-Commerce. First pitch from Bogle Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.