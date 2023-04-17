Author and journalist Dick Lehr to speak at Thaden School, Bentonville library

BENTONVILLE -- Award-winning author and journalist Dick Lehr will be in town today and Tuesday.

He will discuss his books "White Hot Hate" and "Dead Reckoning," according to a Bentonville Public Library news release.

Thaden School will host Lehr at its campus on Southeast C Street for a reading, discussion and sale in the school library at 5 p.m. today. Lehr will discuss his work as a writer and perform a reading of "White Hot Hate," according to the release.

Lehr also will visit the library at 405 S. Main St. at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a book talk, sale and signing in the Walmart Community Room. Two Friends Books will host the book sale at both events, the release states.

Lehr, a professor of journalism at Boston University, is the author of seven award-winning works of nonfiction and fiction, according to the release.