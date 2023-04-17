Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office April 6-12.
April 6
Zachary Terence Paquet, 27, and Madison Raye Dake, 26, both of Rogers
Filiberto Trujillo, 28, and Jennifer Murillo, 24, both of Siloam Springs
April 7
Chase McAllister Bicanovsky, 26, and Alexandra Morgan King, 26, both of Bentonville
Thomas David Collins, 59, and Romelia Gomez Mendez, 59, both of Siloam Springs
Christopher James Copeland, 36, and Melinda Ann Copeland, 35, both of Bentonville
Benjamin Konstantin Davis, 23, and Dylan Scott Jones, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Kerry LaMont Hairston II, 28, and Elizabeth Nicole Mejia, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Zachary Paul Lones, 36, Bentonville, and Cindy Kaori Fillhart, 32, Springdale
John Kiehl Owen, 62, and Brenda Sue Fuller, 51, both of Grove, Okla.
Jose Antonio Rodriguez Valdez, 47, and Guadalupe Areli Cabrera, 49, both of Lowell
Roderick Marquette Stephens, 40, and Siscilia Ramirez, 41, both of Bentonville
Carlos Adrian Suarez III, 30, and Jacquelene Grace Caery, 24, both of Cassville, Mo.
Nathaniel David Thurman, 21, and Alexia Rose Whitehead, 21, both of Centerton
Asa Benjamin Woodruff, 24, and Meghan Elise Randels, 24, both of Nashville, Tenn.
April 10
Robert Cannedy Dalby, 29, and Abigail Faith McMoran, 26, both of Rogers
Jeffrey David Franklin, 45, and Cognac Rice Bryant, 33, both of Rogers
James Ray Gilbert, 36, and Christina Nicole McClure, 33, both of Bentonville
David Greer Grime, 37, and Emily Jessica Guse, 36, both of Overland Park, Kan.
Grant William Howard, 43, and Wendy Elisha Treash, 40, both of Siloam Springs
Rudy Perez Perea, 31, and Cristina Beltran, 30, both of Rogers
Daniel Carl Pettyjohn, 37, Centerton, and Ginah Brianne Porter, 31, Bentonville
Gerardo Diaz Ramirez, 49, and Sonya Lee Alaniz, 53, both of Siloam Springs
Nathan Scott Rutherford, 27, Benton, and Sydney Nicole Zotti, 28, Fayetteville
Edward Silverman, 54, Pea Ridge, and Dede Shannon Flettre, 46, Rogers
Charles W. Taylor, 71, Lowell, and Ute Anna Smith, 63, Bella Vista
Austin Michael Wyatt, 25, and Mary Taylor Hesterberg, 25, both of Cave Springs
April 11
Grant Matthew Beasley, 26, and Rylee Nicole Brewer, 20, both of Gravette
Javier Cervantes, 29, and Karla Alejandra Perez-Sanchez, 27, both of Fayetteville
Michael Arthur Gjellum, 24, and Courtney Jill Anderton, 23, both of Centerton
Javier Santos Mejias Martinez, 46, and Ana Maria Araujo, 47, both of Springdale
Clinton Lee Osburn, 37, Hiwassee, and Jasmine Sky Pahmiyer, 24, Westville, Okla.
Richard Edward Swaim, 52, and Melissa Lynn Thedford, 52, both of Venus, Texas
Michael Wilson Webster, 58, and Tamara Jean Carrillo, 39, both of Laurel Hill, Fla.
April 12
Joseph Clay Hull, 29, and Jaylen Mary Rankin, 28, both of Centerton
Walter Waldemar Rios, 31, Colcord, Okla., and Mickaela Marie Todd, 27, Bentonville
Travis Michael Sartain, 33, and Caitlin Renae Baker, 32, both of Rogers