Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office April 6-12.

April 6

Zachary Terence Paquet, 27, and Madison Raye Dake, 26, both of Rogers

Filiberto Trujillo, 28, and Jennifer Murillo, 24, both of Siloam Springs

April 7

Chase McAllister Bicanovsky, 26, and Alexandra Morgan King, 26, both of Bentonville

Thomas David Collins, 59, and Romelia Gomez Mendez, 59, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher James Copeland, 36, and Melinda Ann Copeland, 35, both of Bentonville

Benjamin Konstantin Davis, 23, and Dylan Scott Jones, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Kerry LaMont Hairston II, 28, and Elizabeth Nicole Mejia, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Zachary Paul Lones, 36, Bentonville, and Cindy Kaori Fillhart, 32, Springdale

John Kiehl Owen, 62, and Brenda Sue Fuller, 51, both of Grove, Okla.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez Valdez, 47, and Guadalupe Areli Cabrera, 49, both of Lowell

Roderick Marquette Stephens, 40, and Siscilia Ramirez, 41, both of Bentonville

Carlos Adrian Suarez III, 30, and Jacquelene Grace Caery, 24, both of Cassville, Mo.

Nathaniel David Thurman, 21, and Alexia Rose Whitehead, 21, both of Centerton

Asa Benjamin Woodruff, 24, and Meghan Elise Randels, 24, both of Nashville, Tenn.

April 10

Robert Cannedy Dalby, 29, and Abigail Faith McMoran, 26, both of Rogers

Jeffrey David Franklin, 45, and Cognac Rice Bryant, 33, both of Rogers

James Ray Gilbert, 36, and Christina Nicole McClure, 33, both of Bentonville

David Greer Grime, 37, and Emily Jessica Guse, 36, both of Overland Park, Kan.

Grant William Howard, 43, and Wendy Elisha Treash, 40, both of Siloam Springs

Rudy Perez Perea, 31, and Cristina Beltran, 30, both of Rogers

Daniel Carl Pettyjohn, 37, Centerton, and Ginah Brianne Porter, 31, Bentonville

Gerardo Diaz Ramirez, 49, and Sonya Lee Alaniz, 53, both of Siloam Springs

Nathan Scott Rutherford, 27, Benton, and Sydney Nicole Zotti, 28, Fayetteville

Edward Silverman, 54, Pea Ridge, and Dede Shannon Flettre, 46, Rogers

Charles W. Taylor, 71, Lowell, and Ute Anna Smith, 63, Bella Vista

Austin Michael Wyatt, 25, and Mary Taylor Hesterberg, 25, both of Cave Springs

April 11

Grant Matthew Beasley, 26, and Rylee Nicole Brewer, 20, both of Gravette

Javier Cervantes, 29, and Karla Alejandra Perez-Sanchez, 27, both of Fayetteville

Michael Arthur Gjellum, 24, and Courtney Jill Anderton, 23, both of Centerton

Javier Santos Mejias Martinez, 46, and Ana Maria Araujo, 47, both of Springdale

Clinton Lee Osburn, 37, Hiwassee, and Jasmine Sky Pahmiyer, 24, Westville, Okla.

Richard Edward Swaim, 52, and Melissa Lynn Thedford, 52, both of Venus, Texas

Michael Wilson Webster, 58, and Tamara Jean Carrillo, 39, both of Laurel Hill, Fla.

April 12

Joseph Clay Hull, 29, and Jaylen Mary Rankin, 28, both of Centerton

Walter Waldemar Rios, 31, Colcord, Okla., and Mickaela Marie Todd, 27, Bentonville

Travis Michael Sartain, 33, and Caitlin Renae Baker, 32, both of Rogers