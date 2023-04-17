Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

April 3

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Cheese dip on steam table at 92 degrees.

Core violations: No proof of a certified food protection manager available at time of inspection.

Casey's

408 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: Employee not washing hands and changing gloves between handling raw hamburger patties and frozen chicken nuggets then handling ready-to-eat buns. A tool caddy with all purpose water finding paste, glue and tools stored on a bag of pizza crust mix.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Pour Jon's Coffee And Vinyl

516-2 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Egg patties in the reach-in cooler are at 42 degrees. Egg patties are not date-marked as needed.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Lid for egg patty container has broken corners and is no longer easily cleanable.

Siloam Cafe

906 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee handled dirty dishes and then clean dishes without washing hands in between. The small prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Brush bristles used to apply butter to the grill are melting.

Core violations: Reusing single-use containers (cottage cheese containers) for food storage. Carpet in the storeroom.

Sonic Drive-In

702 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: Buildup of black debris inside the ice machine. Sour cream at 52 degrees and lettuce at 50 degrees in the grill prep table. The grill prep refrigerator is over stuffed with product.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Suvidha Indian Groceries

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Restroom lacking hand soap.

Core violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor.

Upper Elementary School

500 Eighth Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No heat test strips.

April 4

Decatur Livestock Auction, Inc.

8950 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Priority violations: Container of raw hamburger stored on the top shelf of the back refrigerator. Container of raw fish stored over ready-to-eat foods in the back white refrigerator. Food in the back white refrigerator is not holding at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Uncovered desserts in the customer grab-and-go refrigerator.

Kids For The Future Of Western Benton County

425 S. Main St., Decatur

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer concentration in the three-compartment sink is too strong.

Core violations: Employee food should be separated from establishment food. No certified food manager at this time, however, employee is registered to attend a course next week.

La Loteria Snacks Of NWA

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Water is connected to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: The mobile does not have a mounted fresh water tank.

Core violations: Mobile lacks a wastewater holding tank.

Lifeway Christian School

351 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Little Martians Learning Center

110 Shane Drive, Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No handwashing sink in the restroom off the kitchen area.

Core violations: None

McDonald's

101 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Several flies in the facility. No test strips.

Core violations: Ice scoop was chipped. Food residue and other debris was observed on the floors, shelving and under equipment.

Rogers High School

2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Paint peeling from walls in dish room revealing an absorbent surface.

TNT Express

1196 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Priority violations: No sanitizer being dispensed into the automatic dish washing machine. Sliced meats in the walk-in cooler are at 42 degrees. Food in the center top part of the prep table is not at 41 degrees or below. First row of foods next to the lettuce on the salad bar is not at 41 degrees or below. Chicken salad in cooler exceeds seven days from the prepared date.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink. Packaged salads, cottage cheese not date-marked when the product was opened. Sandwiches, salads and other items packaged at the facility for customer grab-and-go must include all the ingredients on the packaging. Employee saving cracked raw shells in a box to take home. Box is sitting on top of the freezer lid next to a covered pan of biscuits. Box is leaking contents onto a paper on the freezer lid.

April 5

Avoca One Stop

124 U.S. 62 North, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No hot water in the men's and women's restroom.

Core violations: No covered trash cans in the restrooms used by women. No self-closing mechanism on restroom doors.

Bellview Elementary School

5400 Bellview Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Paint chipping from wall in dish area revealing absorbent surface.

Choo Choo's Pizza

120 W. Rose St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Hillbachi Japanese Grill

5100 W. Park Ave., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Squeeze bottles near grill not labeled with contents of containers.

Supermercado La Michoacana

803 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Cheese case is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Beans in the walk-in cooler are at 46 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Area of remodel on the meat department side wall/frame needs to be finished.

Tony's Taste Of Chicago

2304 S.W. Huntwick Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: Gyro machine in off position, with meat being held at 92 degrees. Open packages of hot dogs and cheese not labeled with the date that the packages were opened.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

April 6

Hello Boba

117A S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Packages of raw ground chicken stored on shelf above ready-to-eat items. Rice in the reach-in cooler at 98 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: When used with time/temperature control for safety, food equipment and food contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned throughout the day at least every four hours. Tapioca pearls are not marked with the time they completed cooking. Bags of creamer and other items stored on the floor in the closet storage. Package of ham stored in direct contact with cut carrots. Facility has a mat and blankets in the storeroom with the refrigerator and freezer where a child spends time occasionally.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Uncovered employee drinks stored in the food preparation area. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles.

Par Tee's

801 N. Country Club Road, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Freezer unit not currently in use is not at the correct temperature.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility needs a place to put dishes to air dry such as a drain board or tray. Gap between the wall and the counter top on the left side needs to be sealed.

Walmart To Go

1300 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager certificate available.

April 7

Roots And Wings Preschool

907 N.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of food residue on walls and floors.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 3 -- Gravette Middle School, 607 Dallas St. S.E., Gravette; Jimmy John's, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville; Smashburger, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville; Suvidha Indian Groceries, 1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

April 4 -- Aoi Sushi, 211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville; Bentonville Dive, 115 S.W. Second St., Bentonville; Decatur School, Arkansas 102 East, Decatur; Old Wire Road Elementary, 3001 S. Old Wire Road, Rogers

April 5 -- Evening Star Elementary School, 9649 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; Fairview Elementary School, 3131 W. Garrett Road, Rogers; Magic Ice - Tropical Sno, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville

April 6 -- Boys & Girls Club, 655 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs; Janie Darr Elementary School, 6505 Mount Hebron Road, Rogers; Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road, Bentonville; Rogers Heritage High School, 1114 S. Fifth St., Rogers; St. Vincent De Paul Elementary, 1315 W. Cypress St., Rogers

April 7 -- Old High Middle School, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville