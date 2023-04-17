Bentonville man held on $1 million bond in killing of teen

BENTONVILLE -- A local circuit judge ordered Joshua Taylor to be held on $1 million bond in the Benton County Jail after his arrest in connection with killing a man.

Judge Brad Karren presided Monday over Taylor's bond hearing.

Taylor, 32, of Bentonville was arrested Saturday in connection with first-degree murder and possession of firearm by certain persons. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

Taylor is accused of killing Aaron Joseph Adams, 19, also of Bentonville.

Bentonville police officers responded to a call at 8:48 a.m. Saturday at 3401 S.W. Landau Court, Apartment 1 to investigate a fight and shooting in progress, according to a news release from the Police Department. Police had received a report that a neighbor across from the address had fired two shots at a man who was lying in the front yard, according to the release.

Officers found Adams with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor, asked Karren to set the bond at $1 million.

Barnica said Taylor is on probation after pleading guilty to fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia. She said Taylor previously had been convicted of robbery and misdemeanor assault.

Taylor also has been arrested a dozen times for failure to appear.

The judge appointed Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, to represent Taylor at the bond hearing. Saxton said Taylor has family in the area and he is not able to post any bond over $100,000.

Karren said he reviewed the probable cause affidavit. He said Taylor is accused of shooting Adams in the chest and then walking up and shooting him again.

Karren was concerned about Taylor's previous convictions and his history of failing to appear for court. The judge said the likelihood of Taylor's conviction is high and ordered him to be held on $1 million in the murder case.

Taylor was arrested in May 2022 after fleeing in a vehicle from a Benton County sheriff's deputy. He pleaded guilty in September to felony fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia and was placed on six years of state-supervised probation, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are revoking Taylor's probation, and the judge ordered Taylor be held without bond in the revocation case.

Taylor was being held in the Benton County Jail and a judge ordered in July he be committed seven days to the Arkansas Mental Health System or a designated facility. There was concern Taylor, who was described as paranoid and bi-polar, was a danger to himself and others, according to court documents.

Taylor was committed again in August to the Arkansas State Hospital for a period not to exceed 45 days, according to court documents.

Karren ordered Taylor not to have any contact with a teenage witness in the case. Taylor previously had threatened the teenager, Karren said.

Taylor's arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. May 22 in Karren's court.