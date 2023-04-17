Bill gives community college boards option to expand territories

BENTONVILLE --A bill sponsored by a Northwest Arkansas Community College official and signed into law last week makes it easier for a board of trustees to expand if a community college pursues new territory for its taxing district, the official said.

Grant Hodges is a Republican state representative from Centerton and also chief of staff/executive director of planning and public relations for the college. His legislation, House Bill 1619, passed 32-0 in the Senate and 93-1 in the House before Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed it into law April 10.

Previously, there wasn't a "good mechanism for what happens to the board of trustees or a workable solution for the board if a community college did decide" to reconstitute -- attempt to add a new area to the existing community college district -- Hodges said.

Hodges emphasized the legislation changes nothing about the required votes and procedures involved on all sides should other communities vote to add themselves to a college's district. Hodges agreed that smoothing a board's transition could be seen as making it easier to add taxable districts.

It's an act "to permit a local board of a community college district to establish additional zones under certain circumstances," the bill states.

"All my bill did, really, was give the board more options," Hodges said. "The current law said you had to have nine trustees. The bill we passed gives the board an option to add trustees to the board to represent the new area, if they chose to do so. The college has no plans currently to reconstitute, but it's been talked about over the years, long before I started at the college."

Northwest Arkansas Community College's taxing district consists of the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Those who live in the district currently pay 2.6 mills in property tax that goes toward the college.

The college has nine members on its board of trustees, each representing a part of the college's district.

Before HB 1619 passed, if another school district joined the college's district, the college would have to keep the same number of trustees, which would mean completely redistricting and overhauling the trustee map to represent that new area, said Mark Scott, chairman of the college's board.

The new law allows the college to simply add a trustee to represent a new area, Scott said.

"If a community like Pea Ridge or Gravette or Springdale were to come in to become an in-district school, we could add a 10th or 11th board member that would represent that community specifically," Scott said. "So it would ensure that any school or school district coming into the NWACC district would have representation" on the board.

Northwest Arkansas Community College welcomes those interested in joining its district, but the school has no knowledge of any community planning to do so or planning to have the millage vote required for such a move, Scott said.

State Rep. Hope Duke, R-Gravette, cast the lone dissenting vote against HB 1619 in either chamber. Duke represents District 12 and serves on the state's education committee.