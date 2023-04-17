Bill sponsored by NWACC’s Hodges smooths boards’ transition if schools seek new territory

BENTONVILLE -- A bill sponsored by a Northwest Arkansas Community College official and signed into law last week makes it easier for a board of trustees to expand if a community college pursues new territory for its taxing district, he said.

Grant Hodges is a Republican state representative from Centerton and also chief of staff/executive director of planning and public relations for the college. His legislation, House Bill 1619, passed 32-0 in the Senate and 93-1 in the House before Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed it into law Monday .

Previously, there wasn't a "good mechanism for what happens to the board of trustees or a workable solution for the board if a community college did decide" to reconstitute -- attempt to add a new area to the existing community college district, Hodges said.

Hodges emphasized the legislation changes nothing about the required votes and procedures involved on all sides should other communities vote to add themselves to a college's district. Hodges agreed that smoothing a board's transition could be seen as making it easier to add taxable districts.

It's an act "to permit a local board of a community college district to establish additional zones under certain circumstances," the bill states.

"All my bill did, really, was give the board more options," Hodges said. "The current law said you had to have nine trustees. The bill we passed gives the board an option to add trustees to the board to represent the new area, if they chose to do so. The college has no plans currently to reconstitute, but it's been talked about over the years, long before I started at the college."

Northwest Arkansas Community College's taxing district consists of the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Those who live in the district currently pay 2.6 mills in property tax that goes toward the college.

The college has nine members on its Board of Trustees, each of whom represents a part of the college's district.

Before HB1619 passed, if another school district joined the college's district, the college would have to keep the same number of trustees, which would mean completely redistricting and overhauling the trustee map to represent that new area, according to Mark Scott, chairman of the college's Board of Trustees.

The new law allows the college to simply add a trustee to represent a new area, Scott said.

"If a community like Pea Ridge or Gravette or Springdale were to come in to become an in-district school, we could add a 10th or 11th board member that would represent that community specifically," Scott said. "So it would ensure that any school or school district coming into the NWACC district would have representation" on the board.

Northwest Arkansas Community College welcomes those interested in joining its district, but the school has no knowledge of any community planning to do so or planning to have the millage vote required for such a move, Scott said.

"We would love for school districts to come in," he said. "But it's not something we're actively pursuing."

State Rep. Hope Duke, R-Gravette, cast the lone dissenting vote against HB1619 in either chamber. Duke represents District 12 and serves on the Education Committee.

"I understood the reason for bringing the bill," Duke said in an email. "My concern was that it will lead to continued expansion of NWACC. In my judgment, that strays from the original promises made in the formation of the college. I recognize that voters and legislators have the right to make changes, but because of my concern I was unable to vote for it."

About being the sponsor of legislation affecting community colleges, Hodges said, "We're a citizen Legislature, so we're not full-time legislators. Most people have other jobs and come from other industries. There are doctors in the Legislature that pass laws dealing with medical care and insurance. There are pharmacists who pass laws dealing with prescriptions and opioids. People kind of bring their own background and experience to the job."

If there was a direct money interest involved, Hodges said he'd steer clear of it. When the college's appropriations bill came up, for example, he voted present on it.

"I think it was just a matter of him looking at things that would potentially affect us or other community colleges that have millages and taxing districts," Scott said of Hodges' bill. "Having a member of our staff in the Legislature gives us a good opportunity to look at things that could potentially affect us in the future. Bills like this won't affect us today or tomorrow but could affect us years down the road."

Northwest Arkansas Community College has always been interested in adding to its in-district list, Scott said. And students from any area that joined would pay much lower tuition. But first, that area's voters would have to approve a millage, and therefore a property-tax increase. That discourages other communities from joining the college's district, Scott said.

Students from within the taxing district pay a lower tuition rate than those from outside the district -- $79 per credit hour, compared to $145 per credit hour for out-of-district students, $164 for out-of-state students and $215 for international students.

The college is asking residents of its taxing district to increase the millage they pay from 2.6 to 3.0 in an election May 9. The millage was originally 3.0 when voters approved the ballot issue that established the college Aug. 15, 1989, but it was reduced over time because of Amendment 59 of the Arkansas Constitution, which limits growth in property taxes by automatically reducing an institution's mills when assessed property values rise.