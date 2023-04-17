Butler thrives with Herro missing

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks didn't have their best player around for the full game. The Miami Heat did.

That pretty much made the difference Sunday as the top-seeded Bucks saw their path toward a championship face an early obstacle.

Jimmy Butler had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Heat capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury to beat the Bucks 130-117 on Sunday in an Eastern Conference playoff opener Sunday. Butler's dazzling performance enabled the Heat to withstand the exit of Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball just before halftime.

"He's just a brilliant competitor," Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He does it on both ends of the court. He has an innate feel for what's necessary during the course of a game. We needed obviously some offensive punch, some triggers, something to settle us all down, particularly when we found out Tyler was out. Jimmy was able to do it in a lot of different ways."

Now the Bucks wait to learn how long Antetokounmpo might be out because of a lower back bruise.

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with 4:13 left in the first quarter when he got fouled by Kevin Love and landed hard on his backside. The two-time MVP got up slowly, stayed in the game to take his free throws and then headed to the locker room about 2 1/2 minutes later after picking up his second foul.

Although he returned to the game with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room again with 8:33 left in the half and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly afterward.

"There was an X-ray that was clear here," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We'll monitor him and see how he does, see how he wakes up, how he feels the rest of tonight and tomorrow."

The early departures of Antetokounmpo and Herro gave this game an unusual feel and forced both teams to adjust on the fly.

Nobody adapted better than Butler, who shot 15 of 27, leading the way as the Heat set a franchise scoring record for a playoff game and shot 59.5% from the floor.

"I just control what I can control in the end, play basketball the right way, no matter who's out there on the floor on my team or the opposing team," Butler said. "Stay aggressive. Make sure my guys get their shots. Defend as I'm supposed to defend and do whatever it takes to get my team the win."

The Heat also capitalized on a dramatic advantage from beyond the arc. The Heat were 15 of 25 and the Bucks 11 of 45 from three-point range.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Heat.

Khris Middleton scored 33 points and Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) had 21 for the Bucks.

CLIPPERS 115, SUNS 112

PHOENIX -- Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points, including a pair of late three-pointers, and Los Angeles beat Phoenix in the opener of their Western Conference playoff series.

Eric Gordon added 19 points and hit a late three-pointer that kept the Clippers ahead. Russell Westbrook shot just 3 of 19 from the floor for Los Angeles but made a pair of free throws with 17.7 seconds left for a three-point lead, then blocked Devin Booker's layup attempt at the other end and swatted the ball off Booker to give the Clippers the ball with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Kevin Durant scored 27 points for the Suns, who lost for the first time with him on the floor. Phoenix acquired the two-time NBA Finals MVP from Brooklyn in February and injuries limited him to eight games -- all Suns wins.

Devin Booker added 26 points for Phoenix, which will try to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole at home on Tuesday.

The Suns trailed 109-103 with 1:33 remaining but scored the next five points. The Clippers grabbed multiple offensive rebounds on the ensuing possession before Westbrook made his critical free throws. He finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lays on the ground after an injury during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews knocks the ball from Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis fouls Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez knocks the ball from Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis draws a charge on Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis knocks the ball from Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

