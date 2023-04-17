Cole (4-0) goes the distance, blanks Minnesota

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series after putting slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring strain before the game. New York has won or split its first five series for the first time since 2010, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.

"I think it's just old school, but we had our work cut out for us today," Cole said of the rare complete game. "We were facing a great team, a great pitcher, so, just more satisfied with the win."

Clay Holmes was warming up in the ninth and Correa would have been Cole's last hitter.

It was Cole's seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston. The only other complete game in the big leagues this year also came against Minnesota, when reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara threw a three-hitter for Miami in a 1-0 win on April 4 that lasted 1 hour, 57 minutes.

After giving up an AL-high 33 home runs last season, Cole hasn't allowed any this year. He's opened a season with four consecutive wins for the second time. The right-hander also won his first four decisions as a rookie with the Pirates in 2013.

"He's had some pretty good stretches for us before," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "Add it all up and I feel like he's in such a good place."

Cole improved to 5-0 in six career starts against the Twins.

ORIOLES 8, WHITE SOX 4 Cedric Mullins had three hits and four RBI, including a tiebreaking single in Baltimore's three-run eighth inning, and the Orioles beat Chicago.

RANGERS 9, ASTROS 1 Marcus Semien hit a grand slam to cap a six-run seventh inning as Texas beat the Astros for its first series win at Houston in nearly five years.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 1 Shane McClanahan (4-0) pitched six effective innings in his fourth consecutive win, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by Toronto.

RED SOX 2, ANGELS 1 Garrett Whitlock (1-1) threw seven innings of one-run ball and Justin Turner hit a two-run home run to give Boston a win over Los Angeles in a game that lasted just under two hours.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 1, PADRES 0 Wade Miley (2-1) pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping Milwaukee beat Yu Darvish (0-2) and San Diego.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 4 (10) Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to give St. Louis a win over Pittsburgh to salvage a split of the four-game series.

CUBS 3, DODGERS 2 Patrick Wisdom homered for the third consecutive game, Cody Bellinger also went deep and Chicago defeated Los Angeles.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 0 Zac Gallen (2-1) pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning in Arizona's win over Sandy Alcantara (1-2) and Miami.

PHILLIES 14, REDS 3 Bryson Stott hit a lead-off home run, Brandon Marsh had four hits, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had three hits for the Philadelphia in a victory over Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 5, ROYALS 4 Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth, Ozzie Albies homered and Atlanta beat Kansas City for the series sweep.

MARINERS 1, ROCKIES 0 Luis Castillo (1-0) retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and Seattle beat skidding Colorado to complete a three-game sweep.

METS 4, ATHLETICS 3 (10) Pete Alonso tied the score in the ninth inning with his major league-leading eighth home run, and New York beat Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

NATIONALS 7, GUARDIANS 6 Washington tied the game on a reviewed call in the eighth inning and Joey Meneses followed with a go-ahead RBI single two batters later for a win over Cleveland that averted a three-game sweep.