England man arrested after another man was fatally struck by a vehicle, Arkansas State Police say

An England man was arrested after a vehicle fatally struck a man on Saturday, the Arkansas State Police said.

21-year-old Darren McClinton of England was arrested on Sunday and being held at the Lonoke County jail “pending first-degree murder charges” in connection with the death of Stephen Glover Sr., a news release from the state police said on Monday.

Glover, 45, died at Baptist Medical Center after witnesses told officers that he was involved in a physical altercation and struck by a vehicle near 114 Northeast Second St. in England around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the release said.

Glover’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine manner and cause of death, the release said.

An online inmate roster for the Lonoke County jail showed McClinton being charged with first-degree murder just after 3 p.m. on Monday. The roster showed that he is set to have a court appearance at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.