Ex-champion Ali’s '90 UAPB visit recalled

In November 1990, Muhammad Ali, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, was the Honorary Grand Marshal of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming Parade. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Ali spent two days in Arkansas.

In 2016, shortly after his death, many former university staff members remembered Ali's historic visit to the UAPB campus.

The fanfare surrounding Ali's visit began the moment he stepped off the airplane at the Little Rock airport. In a Nov. 10, 1990, article by the Pine Bluff Commercial, then-Chancellor Charles Walker was awestruck by Ali's response to the large crowd that welcomed him at the airport.

According to Carolyn Blakely, former UAPB interim chancellor and chancellor's assistant during his visit, Ali's presence shook the university as word of his visit quickly spread across campus.

"Students, faculty, and staff came from everywhere," Blakely said. "We finally assembled very informally in the lobby of the student union building. He was delighted. He was so warm and personable. He was so approachable, it was amazing."

"I thought he would never leave [the airport] because the people just kept coming to see him. He shook hands, took pictures and talked to just about everyone that approached him. He is a class individual," she said.

Ali spoke to students for a few hours at the L.A. Davis Sr. Student Union. Blakely remembered Ali being very talkative and cordial as he interacted with the students. She recalled him bragging about an illusion he could do.

"He could make himself seem like he could walk on air. He enjoyed doing that for us and the students," Blakely said.

During his visit, Ali also visited Golden Gloves Boxing Club in Little Rock to speak to kids. Ray Rodgers, a former Arkansas boxing legend and well-known cut man, was the head of the club at the time.

According to Victor Bender, a 1967 Arkansas AM&N College (now UAPB) alumnus and close friend of Ali, the former champion enjoyed being in the parade downtown and was very complimentary of his experience at UAPB.

In 1967, Ali had refused to be drafted into the U.S. Army and was immediately stripped of his heavyweight title. He soon began making his living by lecturing on the college circuit. Ali's 1990 visit wasn't his first time in Arkansas.

In 1969, he spoke at the University of Arkansas Symposium. During that visit, Ali was not as welcomed or as celebrated but caused quite a bit of controversy.

State senators Guy H. "Mutt" Jones, Dan T. Sprick and Milt Earnhart openly opposed Ali speaking at the university because they believed him to be unpatriotic and in league with the communists after his draft refusal.

Conversely, Senators W.D. "Bill" Moore and Jim Caldwell and UA president David Mullins believed that Ali had just as much right as anyone else to speak on campus. Ali spoke at the Symposium in favor of racial separatism and segregationist Gov. George Wallace of Alabama. He also expressed his Nation of Islam beliefs and their desire to set up an independent African American state.

This article is among features at explorepinebluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for explorepinebluff.com.