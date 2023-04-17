Expert in gardening and photography to speak to Bella Vista Photography Club on Thursday

BELLA VISTA -- Rick Tramposh will be sharing his expertise on gardening and photography Thursday at the meeting of the Bella Vista Photography Club.

The topic of Tramposh's presentation is how and what people can plant to attract birds, butterflies and bees to their gardens, creating opportunities for close-up and macro-photography.

Tramposh was a Master Gardener with the Kansas State University Extension in Johnson County, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, for 17 years. During that time he was on the Speaker's Bureau, where he spoke and taught in a variety of venues about landscaping, soils, bulbs, annuals, perennials and other horticultural topics. All of that was in addition to helping build landscaping and gardens in the community with other Master Gardener volunteers.Seven years ago Tramposh retired to Bella Vista. He has been a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club and is also a board member of the Bella Vista Photography Club.

The photography club meets from 6:30-8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. 71 in Pineville, Mo. Meetings are free and open to the public.