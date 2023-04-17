Farewell to LVO

For 12 years the Living Vessels Organization has assisted many families, schools and communities in the Jefferson County area.

LVO, a faith-based, nonprofit organization, was created to enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The organization was spearheaded by Mrs. Corine Taylor-Jones, the visionary. Sadly, LVO finds it necessary to dissolve its organization.

The organization's motto, "Blessed to Be A Blessing," stands true to the Pine Bluff School District Social Work Department. For many years, LVO has blessed countless PBSD scholars/families with the purchase of school uniforms, hygiene products, school supplies, shoes, coats, etc. The faith-based organization has also assisted families with rental and/or utility fees. This funding source has been a great benefit and has allowed our department to increase the numbers of scholars and families served.

The organization made a final donation of $1,000 to the PBSD Social Work Department in March 2023.

We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Mrs. Corine Taylor-Jones, Ms. Mitzi Ruth, Mrs. Valeria Davis, Mrs. Barbara Gant, Mrs. Toni Watley, Mrs. Valerie Smith and Mrs. Pamela Dorn for their years of support, love and concern. May God continue to bless and keep each of you as He grants your heart desires.

SHUN J. JACKSON

Pine Bluff School District Social Work Department