Farmington students’ art showcased at Fayetteville Public Library as part of Northwest Regional Art Show

FAYETTEVILLE -- Several students from Farmington Junior High are having their artwork showcased at the Northwest Regional Art Show, held annually at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The students will have their artwork on display until the reception and awards ceremony on April 29.

Farmington Junior High School student Citiali Hernandez holds a piece of her artwork that is being displayed at the Fayetteville Public Library. (Submitted Photo)



Farmington Junior High School students Lucy Galan and Cassidy Dunn hold their artwork that is being displayed at the Fayetteville Public Library. (Submitted Photo)

