Football Hogs set to host transfer for official visit

Arkansas football will get the first official visit from a North Texas transfer this weekend.

Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms, 6-3 and 235 pounds, announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal March 23 and has received offers from Arkansas, Oregon, BYU, Colorado, Utah, West Virginia and other schools.

He was named a second-team Freshman All-American last season as a redshirt freshman at North Texas. He also earned first-team All-Conference USA honors by the league's coaches.

Gumms played in 14 games with 6 starts, and had 34 receptions for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“I love the facility, and I heard Fayetteville was a beautiful place,” Gumm said. “So that’s where I’m going first.”

Gumms said his second recruiting trip will likely be to West Virginia.