For whose benefit?

That ultimate cynic masquerading as savior of humanity, Vladimir Lenin, used a simple question to evaluate political developments, "Who benefits?"

In the case of Alvin Bragg's indictment of Donald Trump, two parties clearly do, beginning with the party to which Bragg belongs.

Contrary to what so many naïvely believe, the purpose of Bragg's indictment isn't to make Trump a convicted felon; it is to help make him the Republican nominee for president next year.

Democrats, always more politically savvy, know four important things which too many Republicans apparently don't:

First, if Joe Biden seeks re-election, he will be an extremely weak nominee, physically, mentally and hence politically.

Second, if Biden were somehow talked out of running, it would be virtually impossible to deny the nomination to the even more unpopular Kamala Harris because no party immersed in identity politics to the extent Democrats are could reject a Black female vice-president, however incompetent.

Third, the only Republican that Biden or Harris would have the slightest chance of beating is Trump, the greatest Republican electoral albatross since Herbert Hoover.

Fourth, and finally, nothing works better for uniting Republicans behind Trump than perceptions that Democrats are persecuting (in this case unjustly prosecuting) him.

In other words, Bragg's indictment has nothing to do with any crimes Trump might have committed or the pursuit of justice more broadly considered and everything to do with Democratic Party electoral prospects. The fulfillment of the Manhattan DA's unseemly campaign promise to "get Trump" boosted the political fortunes of the Democrats' favorite opponent precisely when Republicans were about to wake up and jettison him.

That Republican voters have taken the bait with which Bragg set the trap is already reflected in polls showing Trump moving out to a more than 20-point edge over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was leading Trump in many of the same polls pre-indictment and happens to be the last opponent Democrats want to face.

The second party to benefit is therefore Trump, however strange it might seem to describe someone indicted for 34 felonies as a beneficiary of indictment. But Trump knows that Bragg's indictment is so weak that even a New York jury that hates him might not be sufficiently convinced to convict, and that even if they do the verdict would likely be overturned on appeal due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Trump, in short, re-acquires support that he had (deservedly) lost among Republicans, gets a huge fundraising boost, and will now have a ready-made response ("I'm being targeted") for other, more serious charges (Georgia, Jan. 6, and classified documents).

Again, the confluence of interests between the Democratic Party and Trump is so tight that one wonders if the two sides had carefully choreographed it all, even down to the impeccable timing.

If the party delivering the indictment and the party on the receiving end benefit from it, who then loses; particularly since, at least in an electoral sense, politics is a zero-sum game?

Most obviously, and as already implied, the Republican Party, which looks much more likely now to be stuck with the loser Trump than it did just a couple of months ago.

American politics since 2020 has largely consisted of a struggle between Democratic efforts to keep Trump front and center and Republican efforts to free themselves from him (thus the remarkable, perhaps historically unprecedented manner in which Trump and the Democrats want the same thing--him leading the GOP).

In short, the fortunes of the Democratic Party and the fortunes of Trump rise or fall together, such that whenever Trump dominates the headlines for any reason, Biden's approval rating bumps up.

The only way Democrats can win next year is by ensuring that Trump remains the face of the Republican Party until then. If that happens, a sufficient number of voters will shake their heads, mutter a few curses under their breath and vote for either Biden or Harris.

As long as Republicans continue to support Trump in such large numbers, the Biden administration will also be free to continue to tack leftward without fear of political consequences; the self-proclaimed MAGA crowd thus become the reliable enablers of the leftward transformation of the country they claim to oppose.

Alas, there is no intrinsic reason why Trump being unjustly persecuted by a Democratic district attorney should suddenly lead more Republicans to want him to be their nominee for president, given that the few virtues and many defects he possesses remain unaffected by it (it being possible, actually logically compelling, to firmly criticize Bragg's behavior without finding Trump any more appealing).

That Trump wouldn't hesitate to burn down the Republican Party rather than see it prevail without him is at least as true today as it was a month ago, but Republicans now uniting behind him don't seem to be able to grasp that that truth should be disqualifying, and that they are now jumping through hoops held by the Democrats.

Bragg's indictment of Trump isn't going to send him to jail, nor will any of the others that might be forthcoming.

But as long as they keep Trump in the news and Republicans behind him, they will serve their purpose nonetheless.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.