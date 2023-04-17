Garden show blooms in White Hall

By noon Saturday, an estimated 500 attendees had stopped in at the 35th annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show. However, there were three hours to go and the registration desk was crowded with folks waiting to sign in.

Attendance numbers dipped during the early covid-19 years but came roaring back this year, said Bettye Johnson, 16-year Jefferson County Master Gardener, who was working the welcome table.

Admission was free.

"It's wonderful," Johnson added.

The garden-centric event was held at the White Hall Community Center on Dollarway Road in White Hall, with the doors opening at 9 a.m. and the show wrapping up at 3 p.m.

It was a collaborative partnership between the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

Timothy Wallace, a Horticulture Agent and the Master Gardener Adviser for the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, who helped organize the event, was "thrilled with the turnout."

In addition to fewer covid restrictions these days, possibly part of the uptick in visitor and vendor participation was this year's bigger advertising budget, Wallace said.

Locally grown

On Friday, the two greenhouses at the extension service office were emptied of its new starts and transported to the White Hall Community Center, Wallace said.

The locally grown offerings included herbs, vegetables, blooming and green plants, along with ones brought by master gardeners from their own yards, Wallace said.

All were ready to plant and for the first time, they included a fact sheet that provided information such as sun or shade placement and watering tips with each plant.

Many like Rosemary Hill Herb Farm of Hot Springs were also selling seasonal vegetables and herbs, along with perennials. It was perhaps the largest vendor participation in two or so years, including products by 44 vendors, Wallace said.

These included more than 10 nonprofits like Three Rivers Audubon Society of Pine Bluff, with the remainder of for-profits "running the gamut" of products and services from a hair salon, Christian books and a florist to home and garden decor and yard and tractor equipment.

The Three Rivers Audubon Society members demonstrated how to make a Pine Cone Bird Feeder, which is great during the winter and early spring months. Although the birds appreciate the treat anytime of year, Betty Coles, a member, said.

There was a kids' zone, and guest speakers who shared their gardening skills and knowledge.

Jefferson County tradition

For the past 3½ decades, the show has signaled to South Arkansas residents that it is officially gardening season.

Near the concession stand, Rose Vontungeln of Watson Chapel said she was thrilled with the venue and the offerings.

"I'm very impressed and the vendors are so helpful," Vontungeln said.

Inside, Kathy Erwin, Debbie Drake and Rebecca Barrett, owner of R. Barrett Designs of Pine Bluff, worked a busy booth.

Like others, they felt the event was making a comeback after covid, when events were canceled or held outdoors. They were happy to be out and engaged.

"It's fun ... We're enjoying it," Erwin and Drake both agreed.

Brothers Dustin and Colton Reynolds and Megan Mullikin, all working at Amanda's Villa of White Hall booth, were surrounded by customers and too busy to chat.

"It's great," Dustin Reynolds managed before turning his attention back to a woman interested in a large fern.

Mastering the garden

For anyone interested in becoming a Jefferson County Master Gardener, Wallace suggested checking it out through the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

Wallace said, contrary to popular belief, a Master Gardener certification "is not an unattainable goal."

Bettye Johnson, Master Gardener, left, and Sonji Bell, volunteer, right, welcome guests to the 35th annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

