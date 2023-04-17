FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn raised his batting average to .900 against Tennessee counterpart Tony Vitello.

Van Horn's No. 6-ranked Razorbacks beat Vitello's No. 12 Volunteers 7-2 on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium to complete a three-game sweep.

Arkansas improved to 9-1 against Tennessee since Vitello -- a Razorbacks assistant from 2014-17 -- became the Vols' coach in 2018.

Vitello has a 213-90 record at Tennessee, including 170-61 since 2019 with a College World Series appearance in 2021 and SEC championship last season, but beating his old coach has been a problem.

"I think 'Good for us,' because we're supposed to try to win," Van Horn said when asked about his record against Vitello. "I don't really know. That's just the way it is.

"We've played well against Tennessee. He's done a great job, and they have a good team.

"I hope they win a lot of games from here on out. I'm glad that we played good enough to win this thing this weekend."

The Razorbacks (29-7, 11-4 SEC), who split a mid-week series against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, winning 21-5 and losing 11-4, stayed in sole possession of first place in the SEC West ahead of No. 1-ranked LSU (29-6, 9-5) with their second conference sweep this season. They also swept Auburn at home to open SEC play.

The Razorbacks beat the Vols 5-2 on Friday night and 6-3 on Saturday night.

"It's a huge deal," Arkansas sophomore right-hander Dylan Carter, who pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief Sunday, said of sweeping Tennessee. "We take it one series at a time and one game at a time, and after the UALR [loss], it was like we flushed that one as quick as we could and looked forward to Tennessee.

"The energy in the locker room, the energy on the field, it was just a lot different and we were ready. We were ready for the test because we knew they were going to bring in some really good arms and a really good lineup."

Tavian Josenberger's home run in the sixth inning pushed the Razorbacks' lead to 7-2 after Brady Slavens hit a bases-loaded triple to put Arkansas ahead 6-0 the second inning and knock Tennessee starter Drew Beam (4-2) out of the game.

"Slavens is tough," Vitello said of Arkansas' fifth-year senior first baseman. "You talk about leaving a guy in, that was the biggest at-bat of the game and maybe if we got somebody different out there [for Beam], he gets him out.

"But Slavens has done a lot of damage in his time here at Arkansas."

It was Slavens' first triple this season and seventh in three seasons with the Razorbacks after previously playing at Wichita State and Johnson County (Kansas) Community College.

"That was good," Slavens said of getting Beam out of the game. "He's probably one of the top arms in the league. He's probably been their most consistent starter the whole year, and so that was huge for us to get to their bullpen."

Beam, a sophomore right-hander, came into the game with a 2.52 ERA and 41 strikeouts and 9 walks in 39 1/3 innings. But he struggled against Arkansas' patient approach at the plate.

The Razorbacks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk by Kendall Diggs, a sacrifice fly by Slavens and an RBI single by Caleb Cali.

Beam threw 62 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

"Our plan was to not swing at the pitch above the belt if at all possible," Van Horn said. "Easier said than done.

"When a guy's throwing in the mid-90s on up, you see it and you've got to make a decision in a split-second."

Beam allowed four walks and four hits. In his previous three starts against Texas A&M, LSU and Florida, he combined for one walk in 15 1/3 innings.

"He didn't throw in the strike zone," Vitello said. "I don't have many good answers for you. He is a pretty good pitcher, pretty good competitor, too."

Arkansas freshman right-hander Christian Foutch replaced Carter (6-0) with runners on second and third base and no outs in the ninth inning, and retired all three batters he faced to leave the runners stranded.

"Coach Van Horn made it pretty simple," said Foutch, a freshman right-hander who has four scoreless innings in three SEC appearances. "He said, 'Don't worry about these guys scoring. Just go out and get the guys out that come up to the plate.'

"So I knew we had a pretty good lead and after seeing Dylan shut them down ... I thought I could probably do the same."





Tennessee pulled within 6-2 in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run single by Jared Dickey against Carter, who replaced Ben Byee after the Arkansas freshman right-hander started and went 3 1/3 innings.

Carter threw 73 pitches.

"Really, really gutsy performance by Dylan Carter," Van Horn said. "I think he just ran out of gas.





"Christian is one of the younger guys we have left in the bullpen, but you've got to go with what your eyes tell you, what you see. And what we've been seeing is Christian has been throwing good, been throwing better than some other guys. He's hard to hit."

Tennessee (23-13, 5-10) has lost twice as many SEC games as it did last season when it finished with a 25-5 conference record.

"To me, it's about us," Vitello said. "The league, I don't know where everybody stands, but we're just worried about our dugout.

"The league will dictate that if you're .500, it was a phenomenal year. And even a game under .500 is something that you can hang your hat on. In this league, anything above that is phenomenal."

The Vols had 8 hits and 6 walks, but left 9 runners on base Sunday and were 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Arkansas was helped by two double plays on ground balls -- one started by third baseman Caleb Cali and one by second baseman Peyton Stovall -- in the sixth and eighth innings.

"If you really look at the numbers, the good pitchers that you see out there a lot, they make pitches with runners in scoring position," Van Horn said. "That's how you get the ball.

"Teams are going to get runners on, but you've got to make pitches. You've got to locate. You've got to change speeds.

"I thought our guys did a great job of that [Sunday], all weekend actually."