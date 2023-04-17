DEAR READERS: Lately, another scam is making the rounds. You receive an email or a text message that your payment for service to an online movie/TV channel is on hold or was not received, and you will be unable to view your favorite movies and TV programs.

Never send them money or even call them. Instead, call the company they claim to represent (go online to get the phone number and never use the phone number they provide you). Ask a representative from the company if your account has some sort of problem. More than likely, there isn't a problem with your payment, so ignore the email or text.

Scammers are getting very clever, and they love to misrepresent themselves as agents of the government; major companies, such as banks and hospitals; or even one of your relatives. They prey on the elderly because they believe they won't remember if they sent in a payment or not. Above all, never give out personal information to a stranger on the phone or by email. Always protect your bank and Medicare information, as well as your Social Security number.

DEAR READERS: Got extra pillowcases? Here are a few new uses:

Use one to transport a small pet to the vet's office. Tie the open end with a rubber band.

Use them to store wool sweaters, mittens and scarves.

Place them over sofa cushions to protect from pet hair.

Use them to carry pet's toys while traveling.

Place a photo album inside one to protect old pictures.

Store baby clothes inside the pillowcase, to hand down to the next generation.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband just bought me an oriental rug, and I love it! But the question is ... how do I take care of it?

-- Courtney M.,

Concord, N.H.

DEAR READER: Courtney, here are some hints to keep your rug looking like new for years:

Vacuum your rug every week. Those tiny grains of dirt and sand act as little saws to damage the fibers of your rug.

Try to keep your rug out of direct sunlight. This will help to keep the pattern from fading.

Rotate your rug every six months so it will wear evenly.

Clean up spills by blotting them with a bath towel.

Have your rug professionally cleaned every few years.

Wear socks or slippers indoors to keep the oil of your feet from matting down the fibers and from causing dark areas on the rug over time.

