Hogs offer former Tulsa lineman from Bentonville

Arkansas has offered a scholarship to Jaden Muskrat, a former Tulsa offensive lineman and Bentonville West High School graduate.

Muskrat, 6-3 and 307 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal Saturday and has also received offers from Auburn, Penn State, Virginia Tech and California.

He played in 20 games in three seasons at Tulsa. He made 12 starts, including 11 games last season at right tackle.

The athletic Muskrat played on the defensive line at Choctaw (Okla.) High School before moving to Bentonville after his junior season. It was there he was moved to the offensive line.

He signed with Tulsa in 2020 over offers from Idaho, Central Arkansas and Northeastern (Okla.) State.