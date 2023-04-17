How does your garden grow? Dewell Stewart prepares for Gravette Farmers Market

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Farmers Market is scheduled to open April 29, and area gardeners are making preparations to participate in the 2023 season.

Dewell Stewart, who lives southeast of town at 12681 Horman Road, has been a vendor there the past four or five years and has several vegetable plants growing to stock his booth this summer.

Stewart purchased broccoli, cauliflower, chard and kale from Matkins Greenhouse in Bentonville and started many other vegetables from seed. The broccoli and cauliflower are growing in a large bed just north of his house, where he has covered the ground with black plastic to discourage the weeds.

Another garden area south of Stewart's home is planted with cabbage, leeks and onions. He has sowed marigold seeds between the rows, which are useful to help deter bugs. Many other vegetables are planted in plastic tubs surrounding this bed. Plants in these containers include spinach, turnips, kale, chard, rhubarb and potatoes.

Stewart has plans to plant eggplant, summer squash and several varieties of tomatoes in coming weeks, and later he will grow winter squash and ornamental gourds to be used for fall displays. He has ordered seeds of a number of herbs, which he will sell in small pots at the market. These include parsley, dill, sage, thyme, oregano, rosemary, stevia, tarragon, cilantro, basil and chives.

Flower lovers will find something appealing among the produce as well since Stewart's living room is filled with pots of coleus he plans to bring to the market. Several peonies are growing in the beds lining his front porch. He says they were a special favorite of his wife Betty, who died six years ago. Betty Stewart was an excellent gardener, and Dewell Stewart said he learned all he knows about gardening from her.

A chicken pen near the home houses a small flock of Bovans Brown hens, and Stewart can hear their contented clucking as he does his gardening chores. Bovans Browns are noted for their high production and great laying persistency, and they produce top-quality dark brown eggs. They are very friendly chickens, Stewart says, and he's collecting over a dozen eggs a day that are also available for sale.

In addition to his homegrown produce and eggs, Stewart also sells beef from his herd of black Angus cattle and pork products from the Scott Belts farm in Hiwasse. He has five freezers filled with meat, and customers can call him at 479-212-2503 to book orders for beef and pork halves.

Stewart was born in Greenwood, but he has lived in Northwest Arkansas most of his life. His parents moved to Rogers when he was quite young, and he graduated from Rogers High School in 1962. He later moved to Bentonville and then came to Gravette about 50 years ago. He said he enjoys the outdoor life and spends many happy hours tending his garden plants and caring for the animals on his 85-acre farm.

Stewart has passed on his love of gardening to his children and is teaching future generations of young gardeners as well. Daughters Stacy Graves and Amy Cox and her daughter Bailey live just across the road, and Cox will assist him when the produce grows a little larger. Granddaughter Courtney Stottle and her son Henley live just down the road, and another granddaughter Terra Melanson and her daughter McKenna also live nearby. The two great-grandchildren are already showing interest in tending to the gardens, so there may be farmers market vendors in the family for several years to come.

Dewell Stewart pauses beside his front porch, which displays signs advertising his grass-fed black Angus beef and pork from the Scott Belts farm at Hiwasse, at his farm in Gravette. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Susan Holland)



Dewell Stewart stoops to pull a weed from the bed of broccoli and cauliflower plants at his farm southeast of Gravette. Weeding is made much easier, he said, because he has covered the ground with black plastic to discourage weed growth. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Susan Holland)

