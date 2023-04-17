Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain, apologized for legislation aimed at increasing protection for sexual assault victims, but allowed convicted offenders to have their sentences reduced, pledging to "find a solution to these unintended effects, because it is the best way to defend the law itself."

Lindsey Graham, Republican senator of South Carolina and retired Air Force Reserve colonel, said praising the leak of classified information "because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger."

B.A. Frazier, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, "was shot on the right side of his face" during a traffic stop in Bamberg County, but his "injuries are non-life threatening," agency spokeswoman Heather Biance said in a news release.

Thomas Currao, assistant chief of the New York City Fire Department, sent a letter requesting to be demoted and put back in the field, amid a lawsuit filed by other demoted chiefs accusing Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh of ageism, according to The New York Daily News.

James White, police chief of Detroit, asked residents in a statement "to come together and to use its influence to persuade individuals to make better choices."

Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, Mass., was arrested and charged with murder after the bodies of two men missing since late March were found inside rubber storage bins stowed in a storage unit rented by one of the victims, the Middlesex district attorney's office reported.

Gabe Amo, who resigned as a special assistant to President Joe Biden, "was the heart and soul of our operation who approached every task,'" Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the White House director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, said in a statement.

Amy Klobuchar, Democratic senator of Minnesota, said on ABC's "This Week" Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has been absent for weeks due to illness, "says she's going to return ... and it sure better happen before the debt-ceiling vote."

Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian premier who has chronic leukemia, is "out of intensive care" and was transferred to a regular ward at a Milan hospital, where he is being treated for a lung infection, Milan daily Corriere della Sera quoted his brother Paolo Berlusconi as saying.