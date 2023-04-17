J.B. Hunt reports first quarter profit slump on slow freight demand

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. said Monday that profits slumped and its sales were down as freight demand dropped off compared to last year.

During a conference call with analysts after market close Monday, Chief Executive Officer John Roberts said freight demand is muted but the turbulent environment provides opportunities and challenges.

Company President Sherry Simpson said J.B. Hunt was focused on its people, technology and capacity but added inflation and slowing imports are dragging at the company’s bottom line.

“We’re in a freight recession,” Simpson said.

Roberts told analysts J.B. Hunt is well positioned when import volumes return to normal.

“It’s not really a question of if, it’s a question of when,” he said about demand returning to normal.

Executives said customers are skittish as they try to anticipate consumer demand and which direction the economy might jump.

The Lowell-based transportation company reported net income of $198 million, or $1.87 per share for the quarter ended March 31, down nearly 19% compared to $243 million or $2.29 per share for the year ago period. A consensus of 20 analysts predicted first quarter earnings per share of $2.02, according to Yahoo Finance.

The company booked revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, down 6% compared to $3.4 billion for the first quarter of 2022. A consensus of 15 analysts predicted revenue of $3.49 billion for the first quarter.

On Jan. 1 J.B. Hunt moved the majority of its company owned trucking serviced to its dedicated contract services segment and transferred its less-than-truckload brokerage operations from its integrated contract services to its final mile services segment.

In a report issued to investors after J.B. Hunt released its earnings, Justin Long, an analyst with Stephens Inc., said that while J.B. Hunt missed analysts’ estimates the results were in line with expectations. Stephens rates J.B. Hunt shares at overweight.

“Results by segment were mixed given the weak freight market (widely known), and we were encouraged by margins in intermodal and dedicated holding up well despite the macro challenges,” Long wrote.

The American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index was up 1.2% in February after moving up 0.6% in January.

“The fact that our index is growing sequentially and on a year-over-year basis demonstrates that contract freight continues to hold up at high levels,” Bob Costello, the association’s chief economist, said in a statement.

The index was up 2.3% when compared to February of 2022 and the month saw the eighteenth consecutive year over year gain for the index.

“Looking ahead, we continue to see evidence the inventory cycle is improving, which means bloated stocks will stop being a headwind and eventually help truck freight volumes,” Costello said. “Increased infrastructure spending will also boost volumes heading into the summer months. However, we expect to see continued freight softness related to lower home construction and slowing factory output.”

In the first quarter, J.B. Hunt’s intermodal segment’s revenue was $1.54 billion for the quarter, down 4% from last year while operating income was $168.7 million, down 16%. The period say weaker overall freight activity while revenue per load remained flat. Operating income was pulled down by higher driver and general employee wages and benefits cost along with insurance related costs.

The company’s dedicated contract services segment booked revenue of $879 million, a 13% gain compared to last year while operating income was up 29% at $102.6 million. The gains came on improved revenue per truck per week and better use of equipment.

J.B. Hunt’s integrated capacity solutions, or asset-light brokerage segment saw revenue of $385 million, a drop of 42% with the segment posting a loss of $5.4 million, compared to operating income of $24.2 million in the year ago quarter. Volume for the segment was down 25% year over year. The operating income was down because of insurance costs and lower gross profit.

The truckload segment saw its revenue decline 10% to $206 million, while operating income stood at $5 million, an 83% decline compared to last year. Revenue was down and dropping revenue per load but was somewhat offset by higher load volume. Operating income dropped because of lower revenue per load, higher insurance rates and costs to expand technology.

Revenue in the final mile services segment was $225 million, a decline of 4% on weak demand while operating income was $6.6 million compared to $0.6 million last year. The revenue decline was somewhat offset by the acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines, the company said.

J.B. Hunt released its earnings after market close. Shares closed at $176.65, down 12 cents or nearly flat in trading Monday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $153.92 and as high as $200.64 over the past year.



