Hostage to offended

Michael Bidwell recently wrote that he was personally disturbed by the comic strip Judge Parker, specifically the one Mary Cain pointed out ironically had a panel about a lesbian wedding. He even went as far as to urge "conservative readers" to call the paper and file a complaint.

What has happened to American brains? If you don't like a certain comic strip or book, don't read it. Period.

I am very tired of being held hostage in my own country by people that simply disagree with different thoughts of others. I can't schedule a meeting room in the local library because the library might get sued, or lose funding, or goodness knows what else if another person doesn't agree with the purpose of my meeting.

Stop this nonsense! Review boards are set up when necessary to review questionable materials for young children. Let them do their jobs. Sometimes a single person files a complaint based solely on their opinion/likes/dislikes, then we end up shutting down programs, buildings, etc. Stop holding the general population hostage to these few.

VIRGINIA MILLER

Conway

Preventing overdoses

I think it is wonderful that Narcan was developed to save those that OD on opioids like fentanyl. I double-checked to make sure it was not made in China, which was not likely anyway as I'm sure China is not interested in keeping anyone from overdosing. One upside is that it created a whole new industry: training devices, coffee cups, signs and about a dozen other related items.

I am torn between sympathy for those that OD, and a feeling of disgust for the system, as I believe all this would be unnecessary if we would de-link China, close the border and declare the cartels as terrorist organizations. I don't see this happening any time soon, so if you do use, you better hope that someone is close by with Narcan and trained to use it. Then re-evaluate your lifestyle and determine if you want to continue down that same dangerous path.

DIANNA WRIGHT

Cabot

More poor parenting

I'm shaking my head in disbelief at Mr. John Casey's letter in last Tuesday's paper about the havoc boys would wreak on girls' bathrooms: Urine on the toilet seats? Doors kicked in? Sinks torn off the wall? Stepping over soiled paper towels? Boys peeking over the stalls? Lack of respect for females?

Sounds to me like an indictment of poor parenting rather than anything to do with transgender kids using bathrooms.

If this shocking stereotype of young men and boys is accurate, and I'm not convinced it is, then the fear should be focused on parents whose values reflect contempt for others and condone destruction of property.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

Nasty woke liberals

Gwennneth Price Picard, in her letter, said she hadn't heard one word of rage from Sarah Huckabee Sanders against those nasty woke liberals. While her other views are on target, I must point out that SHS' ability to curl her upper lip and snarl each time she mentions Democrats and Joe Biden conveys her true personality and divisive nature.

ED HUDNALL

Bryant

Misogyny unleashed

Everyone likes to watch a car crash.

We don't openly admit it, of course. But we can't help rubbernecking at the sight of a car, flaming and smoking on the shoulder of a highway. The same logic applies for why the Internet gives horrible people infamy--and why Andrew Tate's ideology runs rampant among adolescents.

When one of my male friends chuckled and showed me a video of a bald man preaching that women intrinsically belong to men and that they deserve to be treated as assets, I laughed. I laughed harder when he said that in order to keep a woman faithful, you must cheat on her to make her feel bad about herself. I laughed because it couldn't be real, right? No one with baseline critical thinking could believe him.

I soon learned that many men live and breathe this "alpha male" ideology, and that it's perpetuating misogyny among many teenagers today. Tate and his followers believe in a philosophy which encourages men to be successful and strong; this, intrinsically, promotes self-care in men, which I believe is great on the surface. The issue quickly deepened, however, after I discovered that Tate's traditionalist values transcend what's acceptable. His hypermasculinity encourages young men to show no emotion and to despise women--dubbing them "females" or "femoids" to rid them of any humanity. Tate actively encourages manipulative, coercive tactics when interacting with women, making me worried not only for the generation of young folks after me, but for how my future friendships and relationships with men will be affected.

Andrew Tate was recently arrested for sex trafficking. He is awaiting trial, and was put on house arrest just recently. Though he is in the hands of Romanian law, his ideology remains, potentially seeping into my future co-workers, peers, and partners.

SYDNEY ENGLAND

Little Rock

Ragging on president

Why is it that our governor has to put down the Democratic president every time she speaks? On the tax cuts she stated it was "[b]ecause of D.C. Democrats' out-of-control, reckless spending." She says these things and then turns around and asks President Biden to cover all the expense for the clean-up from the tornadoes.

She needs to quit putting down half of America every time she speaks. It is rude and not warranted.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot