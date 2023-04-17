Little Rock-area prosecutor backs Protect Arkansas Act’s sentencing overhaul and end to credit bonding

The expansive criminal justice legislation signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders last week will put an end to the practice known as credit bonding and likely contribute to a clearer understanding of sentences, according to the prosecuting attorney for the Little Rock metro area.

In a recent interview, Will Jones, the newly elected prosecuting attorney for the 6th Judicial District, which encompasses Pulaski and Perry counties, endorsed the idea that the Protect Arkansas Act will improve public safety.

Under the Protect Arkansas Act, people convicted of 18 of the most violent felonies in state code, including rape and capital murder, will have to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison.

The new law will require courts to add a period of post-release supervision in these cases if defendants are not already sentenced to the statutory maximum for their offense.

People convicted of 53 lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indecency with a child will have to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

If a person convicted of a crime that requires them to serve 100% or 85% of their sentence violates their terms of release, they will have to serve the remainder of their previous sentence plus the entirety of the sentence they receive for the violation.

Those convicted of felonies not addressed in the legislation could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence in prison depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved by the Legislative Council.

To allow the state Department of Corrections and courts to prepare for the changes included in the bill, the act will require offenders convicted of the most serious violent felonies to serve 100% of their sentences starting Jan. 1.

For people convicted of lesser offenses, the new post-release supervision system will go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The legislation requires the state Board of Corrections to develop rules setting guidelines for the accrual of earned release credits for work practices, job responsibilities, good behavior and involvement in rehabilitative activities.

The Protect Arkansas Act's enhanced sentencing provisions will make it easier to explain sentences and parole eligibility to juries and victims' families, according to Jones.

In a phone interview Friday, Jones said that "sometimes, parole eligibility becomes like a math problem in a jury trial, you know -- we want people to figure out how long someone will spend in prison when they sentence them, and sometimes you've got to really put pen to paper and factor that up. And then you still don't 100% know."

When asked if he thinks the law will enhance public safety, Jones said, "I think so, I think it will."

[DOCUMENT: Read the Protect Arkansas Act » arkansasonline.com/417sb495/]





He cited the law's elimination of credit bonding, a practice by which some defendants finance their bond premiums in installments with bail bondsmen.

Language in the Protect Arkansas Act makes clear that the 10% premium or compensation paid to bondsmen based on a defendant's total bond amount "shall be deposited in full prior to release."

In certain instances, judges have set bonds for defendants accused of killings at what they thought was an appropriate level to ensure a defendant shows up, only to learn a defendant did not have to post 10% because bondsmen were doing credit bonding, Jones said.

"And some of the judges were surprised to find out that people were able to bond out at much less than what they intended them to," he said.

Jones predicted the change potentially will keep more violent people in jail where they can't "create havoc while they're out pending trial."

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, a strong supporter of the legislation, has suggested that defendants take the possibility of going to prison on federal charges much more seriously than state charges because the federal system offers less opportunity for an early release. (At a March 27 news conference, Griffin described Arkansas' status quo on sentencing and parole as the "laughingstock" among prisoners.)

With regard to Griffin's argument, Jones likewise recalled hearing through the years that offenders were more fearful of serving federal time compared to state time.

He answered affirmatively when asked if he thinks longer sentences can potentially have a deterrent effect.

Jones noted that a category of very violent offenders will be affected the most. For those offenders who "deserve and want rehab," officials will still do everything they can to ensure they have opportunities to get their life back on track, Jones said.

Beyond restructuring the state's parole system, the 131-page act features provisions intended to support child victims of crimes, prepare incarcerated people to enter the workforce and suspend court fines for incarcerated defendants for 120 days after they are released from custody.

Additionally, Jones said he was excited about what he described as a little-discussed pilot program laid out in the law which he said will "open up some other avenues" for people to get their mental health restored to fitness in order to proceed through the criminal justice system.

Defendants in jails, as opposed to those in the Arkansas State Hospital, might not get the medication they need to get healthy enough so their case can be dealt with, Jones suggested.

The legislation authorizes the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to establish and maintain the program to provide restorative treatment services in a secure setting for defendants who "[h]ave been found to lack fitness to proceed" and "[a]re not in an acute phase of illness requiring the services of a psychiatric hospital."

The act passed through the Arkansas General Assembly as Senate Bill 495, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, and Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett.

The bill received broad support from Republican supermajorities in both chambers, passing the House of Representatives 82-14 and the Senate 28-4.

The governor signed the bill into law on Tuesday.

While Democratic lawmakers backed parts of the legislation, including support for specialty courts, they expressed opposition to the sentencing overhaul. Those who spoke against the bill pointed to studies showing longer sentences do not lead to a reduction in crime and called on lawmakers to invest more in prevention, treatment and reentry programs.

Gazaway has acknowledged that in the long term addressing Arkansas' high rate of violent crime will require solutions for poverty, gaps in education and lack of opportunities.

But he has said his bill will give Arkansans more immediate protection from crime and repeat offenders.

An impact statement prepared by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission estimated the bill could result in an annual increase of 1,465 state inmates by 2033 and a 10-year total cost of more than $163.8 million associated with providing additional care to inmates.

Officials at the city of Little Rock, where local leaders have tried to tamp down an increased homicide rate, did not make Mayor Frank Scott Jr. available for an interview on the criminal justice legislation.

Shara Brazear, a North Little Rock spokeswoman, provided a statement late last month from North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick in which he praised Sanders' public safety package.

"Governor Sanders' plan will crack down on crime! I support my Governor and the proposed legislation," Hartwick said.

"Every citizen will benefit from a safer, stronger Arkansas."

PRISONS

As part of her wide-ranging Safer, Stronger Arkansas public safety package, Sanders has announced plans for a 3,000-bed expansion to the state prison system. The additional beds are intended to help ease the backlog of state inmates in county jails.

As of Friday, there were 156 women and 1,989 men in county jail backup. The state's prisons, which have a total capacity of 14,652, were holding 15,572 inmates, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler said in a written statement.

Legislation passed during the regular session authorizes up to $330 million for correctional facilities.

Sanders said on Tuesday this authorization would cover the first year of construction costs. The total cost for the prison expansion will be $470 million, she has said.

Joe Profiri, secretary of the state Department of Corrections, told reporters on Tuesday he expects the expansion to take the form of a new facility separate from any existing institution.

While the expansion is under construction, Profiri said state officials have identified around 500 beds that could be added to the state's current infrastructure.

Officials are also reviewing the Tucker Unit in Jefferson County where barracks were recently shut down because of staffing shortages.

As staffing levels rise, Profiri said he would activate beds at the Tucker Unit.

Profiri has said he hopes to start adding interim beds to the state prison system by next month.

Officials have taken the first steps toward the construction of the 3,000-bed expansion and hope to have the facility completed in no more than three years, he said.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins was still reading the legislation and did not want to comment on how it might affect his agency's operations, Kristin Knox, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Friday.

In the past, Higgins and other officials with the agency have said that housing Department of Corrections inmates at the jail has not placed a great deal of strain on the facility, in contrast to complaints raised by other Arkansas sheriffs about the burden created by housing state inmates.

Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton was also unavailable to comment last week on how the legislation, particularly the focus on longer sentences as a deterrent to criminal activity, might affect his department, spokesman Mark Edwards said.