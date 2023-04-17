Little Rock Police: Man arrested in connection with March homicide on Fairlee Drive

A 37-year-old man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday in connection to a Little Rock homicide that happened in March, police said.

Danny Brown, 37, was arrested Monday morning in Dallas, said Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Brown has been charged with capital murder, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said Monday morning.

The tweet said he was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at 4704 Fairlee Drive that killed Edwina Brown, 36, on March 27.



