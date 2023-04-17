Little Rock School District: No personal data “viewed, used or misused”

The Little Rock School District, a victim of a 2022 data security attack, is telling its past and present employees, student families and vendors that there is no evidence that their personal data has been “viewed, used or misused.”

However, that announcement — posted recently on the 21,000-student district’s website — also states that the district is providing no-cost credit monitoring and identity protection services “out of an abundance of caution.”

Additionally, the district is telling affected individuals to be vigilant in monitoring their accounts for identity theft and fraud.