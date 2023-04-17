MAD hatter

Well, at least Sergio Aragones is still around.

Many Americans follow their rock star heroes all the way till death. In a weird way, a particular generation of Americans follow comic artists that way.

For men, and possibly a few women, of a certain age--they'd be between 45 and 65 today--the trouble they'd dare to risk while growing up in suburbia might be to regularly buy a certain naughty magazine. And not the way you might think: They'd pluck down $1.25 (CHEAP!) for Mad Magazine, and hide it from mom. Oh, if she only knew how her son threw away his money on such trash!

But the usual gang of idiots, as they called themselves, grows thinner every year. So it goes.

Since 1998, the comics world has lost Dave Berg ("The Lighter Side Of . . .") and Don Martin ("One Fine Day At . . .") Antonio Prohias ("Spy Vs. Spy") and Mort Drucker (he of the best movie caricatures ever). Last week the comics world lost Al Jaffee of the same magazine.

Oh, you remember Al Jaffee, he of the back-page fold-in. No telling how long it took for him to make those. And usually, in the bookstore, when you'd pick up the new Mad Magazine for the month, the back page was already creased, because somebody got to it ahead of you.

Mr. Jaffee made the fold-in famous. But he also created those strange machines. And don't forget "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions."

Is it raining outside?

No, I always take a shower in my clothes before I come indoors.

Al Jaffee died last week at 102. He contributed to Mad for 65 years. And--this is a serious statement--he really does hold the Guinness World Record for longest career as a comic artist.

"Serious people my age are dead," he told an interviewer a few years back.

Well, if laughter is the best medicine, then no wonder he lived for a century.