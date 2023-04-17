Camden man arrested Wednesday after threat made to a Lewisville elementary school

A Camden man was arrested on Wednesday by the Arkansas State Police in connection with a threat a school in Lewisville, a news release from the state police said Monday.

22-year-old Jamal Hawkins of Camden was charged with “threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property,” the release said.

Hawkins was arrested after he was positively identified as the person responsible for a threat made on social media, state police said.

Additional information about the nature of the threat not immediately released, and a call to the Arkansas State Police was not immediately returned on Monday afternoon.

The threat was reported to the administrators at Lafayette County Elementary School, located at 308 W. Eight St.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Camden Police Department assisted with the arrest, the release said.

Arkansas State Police was contacted on April 6 after school administrators were told about the threat.