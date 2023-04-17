Marion County man requests probation as Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentence

A Flippin coffee shop owner arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot believes a "short sentence of probation" would be sufficient punishment, along with $500 restitution, according to his sentencing memorandum filed Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Jon Thomas Mott, 40, of Marion County, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building as part of a plea agreement in November. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Mott is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26 in a teleconference hearing with U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in the District of Columbia.

Federal prosecutors are seeking one month incarceration for Mott, along with three years probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg on March 1.

Mott spent 17 minutes in the Capitol before police pushed him out of the building, according to Lindberg.

Once in the Capitol, Mott “argued aggressively with police officers,” she wrote in the court filing. When an officer used a baton to “limit Mott’s advance, Mott grabbed the baton with his right hand and pushed it away.”

Mott then yelled at the officer, “don’t touch me” and “if you don’t touch me, I won’t touch you,” according to the prosecutor's memorandum. Mott argued with other officers before leaving the building, according to the court document.

Saying Mott has shown no remorse, prosecutors are also seeking a fine equal to what he has raised through a posting on GiveSendGo.com. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraising campaign had raised $14,060 of its $30,000 goal.

In his sentencing memorandum, Mott's attorney, Joseph W. Allen of Branson, Mo., wrote of his client's status in the community where he lives.

"Mr. Mott is well known and respected in his community and aside from a single prior incident, has had no adverse dealings with the legal system," wrote Allen. "Mr. Mott’s community has come forward to express their support and respect for him and to attest to his character."

The court filing includes letters of recommendation from the Flippin mayor, superintendent of Flippin schools and Marion County sheriff, among others.

"Mr. Mott has accepted responsibility and admitted guilt," wrote Allen. "He is genuinely remorseful for his conduct and acknowledges the same to this Court."