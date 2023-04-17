MASTER CLASS: This seated torso stretch feels good, does us good and is easy to do





Stretching is my new favorite fitness activity, and I'm not alone. Stretching studios are populating the suburban landscape across the United States, as many Americans struggle with maintaining flexibility and muscular balance.

This week, I will share my insights on the "stretch boom" and present a few tips for improving your flexibility at home. I also have a great seated stretch that's perfect for almost anyone.

It's 2023, and stretching has been around a long, long time. Stretching is not a new idea, and yet one of the fastest growing segments of the studio fitness business is focused exclusively on assisted stretching. The first time I ran across one of these studios, I'll admit, I was skeptical. How could someone justify paying a monthly fitness membership to just ... stretch?

After my first session, I quickly changed my position.

I think of my stretching sessions as 50% rehabilitation and 50% relaxation. I wouldn't consider it a fitness activity, per se. But it feels great and has a lasting impact on my flexibility.

My back pain decreased, workout performance improved, and I started to really look forward to each stretching session. Like a personal trainer, my stretch therapist understands the goals I'm trying to achieve, and how to get there.

For someone who has spent his entire career in the health and wellness field, it felt a little odd paying for a fitness-related service provider. I'd always been self-reliant in this area, but life is a little different these days. I sit much more than ever before, and my expertise has shifted. My stretch therapist is working on her doctorate in physical therapy, so she's far more familiar with recent techniques and research than I am.

My stretching "homework" has also been incredibly valuable. I perform a handful of stretches each day, and the entire group takes about 3 minutes.

My stretches are specific to the areas I need to address, but I've learned quite a few others along the way. One of my favorites is the Seated Torso Stretch, and it's one that can be performed with or without a stretch therapist.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/417master/]





1. Sit on an exercise bench and place your left foot on your right knee.

2. Allow your left knee to drop down so the left leg is parallel with the ground.

3. Place your right hand on the outside of your left knee and twist your torso to the left.

4. Use your right hand to increase the stretch until you feel a mild discomfort.

5. Hold in this position for 10 seconds, breathing slowly and rhythmically.

6. Return to the starting position and switch sides by placing the right foot on the left knee and twisting to the right.

7. Hold for 10 seconds.

8. Repeat two or three times on each side.

I love this stretch because it's not a movement I perform often throughout the day. Twisting the torso feels great in the lower back, and having one leg crossed helps with hip flexibility. It's a great way to start the day or end the day, or both. Let's get to work!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



