‘My Collections’ exhibit in Gravette will include vintage dresses, Native American items, model railroad collectibles and more

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Historical Museum will host its "My Collections" exhibit from 1-5 p.m. Sunday in the community meeting room on Charlotte Street, just across the street from the museum.

Museum commission members invite everyone to attend the free show.

Collectors from around the area will display a variety of items, including clowns, Native American items, Benton County history collectibles, vintage buttons, Desert Rose dishes, copper cowboy hat ashtrays, model railroad collectibles, chickens, carousel horses, sock monkeys and vintage dresses.

Museum commission members said they hope that holding the show on Sunday afternoon will make it possible for some who work during the week to attend the show.

Anyone with questions can contact museum commission chairman Steve Mitchael at 479-206-2491.