Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

At Abbey Road Studios in London to present a selection of songs recorded in spatial audio for Apple Music, Alicia Keys revealed another upcoming project: a reimagining of an iconic hit for Netflix's upcoming "Bridgerton" prequel. "I'm doing a brand-new reimagined version of 'If I Ain't Got You' with a 90-piece orchestra with women of color and it is incredible," Keys told The Associated Press last week. The song from 2003's "The Diary of Alicia Keys" will feature in "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," which premieres May 4.The new version will also be out on spatial, "if you can imagine 90 pieces swirling around you," Keys said. Spatial audio allows the listener to experience a theater-like surround sound. "It's a real reimagining of all the songs, all the music, all the tones, all the vocals, all the instruments," Keys told the audience before playing songs including "Girl on Fire" and "No One." While Keys embraces the latest technology, when she thinks back to early memories of consuming music, it's vinyl that holds the biggest place in her heart. "I think there's something very special about ... having a physical item," she said. "There's still so much love for that."

Drake Bell laughed off the frenzy set off by Florida law enforcement last week when police reported the actor as missing and endangered. "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" the actor tweeted Thursday -- not long after Daytona Beach police deemed him to be safe. The missive came after the Daytona Beach Police Department posted a photo of the 36-year-old along with a missing person notice on its Facebook page. The post stated Bell -- real name Jared Bell -- disappeared from around a high school Wednesday night, was believed to be traveling in a gray BMW and he "is considered missing and endangered." The notice set off a wave of concern about the actor, who has had run-ins with the law for years. Doubts were raised in the comments section, prompting police to say that the notice was "a legitimate post" from the department. About four hours after the post was published, police officials said they reached Bell and confirmed his safety. "Many [of] us were worried," replied a fan to Bell's tweet. "We're all glad you're safe."