NBA Playoffs: Best Bets for Nets-76ers and Warriors-Kings

The Monday night NBA playoff schedule includes the 3-6 matchups in the Eastern and Western conferences, as the 76ers are set to host the Nets again and the Kings welcome back the Warriors.

Philadelphia and Sacramento both took 1–0 series leads over the weekend. Brooklyn lost, 121-101, at the Wells Fargo Center while Golden State fell in the final minute of the game at the Golden 1 Center, 126-123, in a raucous postseason atmosphere.

The 76ers are massive favorites to take a 2–0 lead before the series shifts to Barclays Center later this week while the Warriors are slim road favorites over the Kings and are still favored to win the series.

Joel Embiid scored 26 points for the 76ers in Game 1 vs. Brooklyn. Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

No. 6 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

(Philadelphia leads series, 1-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Nets +10 (-110) | 76ers -10 (-110)

Moneyline: BKN (+375) | PHI (-500)

Total: Under 213.5 (-110) | Over 213.5 (-110)

Nets-76ers Best Bet: Over 213.5 (-110)

Philadelphia lit up Brooklyn from beyond the arc in Game 1 for a playoff franchise-record 21 made threes. Seven of those were courtesy of James Harden, who scored 23 points and also set up his teammates with 13 assists, while Joel Embiid finished with 26 to lead the team. Brooklyn, with its bevy of wing defenders, had no answer for the Sixers many scoring options and simply couldnt keep up offensively, apart from Mikal Bridgess 30-point performance.

The over hit in the series opener and the point total is the exact same for Mondays contest. Both teams outperformed their season-long three-point shooting marks, so defensive adjustments could be in order for both sides in that regard, but each offense also attempted fewer free throws than average, which could change in Game 2. The 76ers connected on a league-leading 21 free throws per game in the regular season and they only attempted 16 on Saturday.

More than 55% of Philadelphia games have gone over this season and close to 54% of the teams home games have done so as well. The under hits in Brooklyn games nearly 54% of the time, one of the highest rates in the NBA, though its closer to a 50-50 proposition when the Nets are on the road this year.

No. 6 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 3 Sacramento Kings

(Sacramento leads series, 1-0)

Time: 10 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Warriors -1.5 (-110) | Kings -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: GSW (-118) | SAC (+100)

Total: Under 239.5.5 (-110) | Over 239.5 (-110)

Warriors-Kings Best Bet: Warriors Over 120.5 Total Points

The Kings upended the defending champions in their first playoff game in 16 years behind a combined 70 points from DeAaron Fox and Malik Monk. The Warriors countered with a team-high 30 from Stephen Curry but their comeback bid came up just short in the fourth quarter.

In a meeting between the two highest-scoring teams in the league, the lofty 237.5-point total was cleared with ease as they combined for nearly 250 points. Sacramento and Golden State both operated at a blistering pace as each team attempted more than 90 shots, and more than half of the Dubs attempts came from beyond the three-point line.

The Warriors had the second-highest scoring average (118.9) in the regular season and theyre up against a bottom-10 defense in this first-round matchup. Over their last 15 games, that mark is up to 123.2 points per game and, perhaps most importantly, the over hits 70% of the time when theyre on the road, by far the highest rate in the NBA. With Golden State favored and expected to bounce back Monday, banking on another high-scoring team outing seems like the safer bet as opposed to wagering on the game total or picking the Dubs to cover.

