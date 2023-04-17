Neighbors set to host transfer for official visit

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his coaching staff are expected to host a transfer for an official visit.

Former Oklahoma State forward transfer Taylor Collins, 6-1, made an official visit to Auburn over the weekend and is expected to be in Fayetteville this weekend.

Collins averaged 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and had 39 steals and 39 blocks. She started all 33 games last season as a junior.

She shot 61.8% from the field and 59% at the free throw line. She didn’t attempt a three-point shot last season or the previous two seasons.

Collins averaged 8.7 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds as a sophomore. She played in 29 games and made 28 starts.

Neighbors has used the NCAA transfer portal as a supplement to the program while focusing on recruiting high school athletes and developing players on campus.

She attended Muldrow High School in Oklahoma and was an ESPN HoopGurlz 4-star recruit and the No. 82 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.