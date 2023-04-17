MOTOR SPORTS

Kirkwood earns 1st win

Kyle Kirkwood won the first race of his IndyCar career Sunday by holding off Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean on the downtown streets of Long Beach. Kirkwood a day earlier won the pole for the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Jupiter, Fla., native then closed out the win at the most prestigious street course race in the United States. He was challenged mid-race by defending Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden, but reclaimed the lead when the Team Penske driver pitted for new tires. Kirkwood stayed out for a handful more laps and was able to make his stop for tires and get back on track before Newgarden could reclaim the lead. Newgarden, the winner two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway, dropped to sixth and Kirkwood's primary challengers over the closing laps were Grosjean and Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing. But neither got close enough to make an attempt at the pass for the win, and Kirkwood celebrated his first win with Andretti.

TENNIS

Rublev's rally decks Rune

Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday for the first Masters title of his career. The fifth-seeded Russian clinched victory on his second match point with an ace, stood still for a moment to check if the ball was in and then lay on his back for several moments to savor the moment. The sixth-seeded Rune climbed over the net to go over and congratulate him. Rune missed a golden chance to clinch a second Masters title after beating Novak Djokovic with a stunning comeback at the Paris Masters last November. This time it was the opposite. The 19-year-old Dane let the match slip and lost his nerve in the 11th game of the decider, hitting two balls out of the court in frustration.

BASEBALL

Brewers place reliever on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed rookie reliever Gus Varland on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, a day after the right-hander was hit by a comebacker in a scary moment in a 10-3 loss at San Diego. The Brewers also recalled right-hander Elvis Peguero from Triple-A Nashville. The 26-year-old Peguero was acquired in a November trade with the Los Angeles Angels. Varland was struck by a Manny Machado line drive in the eighth inning on Saturday. The ball went off Varland's pitching hand before striking him on the chin and then on the left forearm. The 26-year-old Varland was knocked to the ground by the impact. He woozily got to his feet and dropped his glove as two teammates and a trainer rushed to his side. Varland was then helped to his knees and tended to before leaving the field.

FOOTBALL

Buckeyes' assistant injured

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has been hospitalized Sunday after an ATV accident on his property. According to a statement from OSU's athletic department, Hartline and an unidentified friend were transported to Riverside Hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." Hartline confirmed the crash on Twitter. "I appreciate everyone's support," Hartline wrote. "I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well." An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is usually made for one rider to go off-roading. A utility task vehicle (UTV) is a larger type of ATV designed to haul heavier loads and allow additional passengers. On Saturday, he took part in Ohio State's spring game. The 36-year-old Hartline played for the Buckeyes and for seven seasons in the NFL with Miami and Cleveland.

HOCKEY

U.S. collects gold medal

Hilary Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, and the Americans won their 10th women's world hockey championships gold medal and first in four years with a 6-3 win over cross-border rival Canada on Sunday night in Brampton, Ontario. Caroline Harvey had a goal and assist, and Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes, with an empty-net goal, also scored. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period. Aerin Frankel stopped 24 shots. Knight upped her tournament-record career goal total to 61, while also extending her record point total to 101. The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits before Knight scored twice in the span of 27 seconds to capitalize on a two-player advantage with the game tied at 3.

GOLF

Levins takes Veritex title

Spencer Levin closed with an 8-under 63 and won the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, his first Korn Ferry Tour title and a big step toward getting back to the PGA Tour. Levin, who had to qualify to get into the tournament, started the final round seven shots behind Brett Drewitt at Texas Rangers Golf Club. They were tied going down the stretch until Drewitt took bogey on the 17th as Levin was on his way to making birdie on the par-5 closing hole. Drewitt birdied the 18th for a 70 to finish one shot behind. Rico Hoey had consecutive eagles around the turn on par 5s and closed with a 63 and tied for third with Patrick Fishburn (66). Zack Fischer (Benton) finished in a tie for 10th with a 13-under 271.

Rookie claims LPGA crown

Australian rookie Grace Kim closed with a 4-under 68 and won the LOTTE Championship on Saturday at Hoakalei Country Club for her first LPGA Tour title, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. While Liu and Sung scrambled after hitting their second shots to the left of the green on the par-5 18th, the 22-year-old Kim went over the water to the right, then chipped to 8 feet to set up her birdie. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis finished at 2-under 286, 10 shots behind the winner.