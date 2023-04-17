OLD NEWS: Billy of Arkansas joins a picket line and goes to jail in Bernie Babcock’s 1922 story





True story: I had no clue in February — when I rashly decided it would be fun to paraphrase Bernie Babcock's "Billy of Arkansas" — that, 10 columns later, I'd still be paraphrasin' the exploits of Billy Camelton.

Or that the nubile and wealthy Little Rock deb would be getting herself arrested in New York.

As I have explained nine (9) times already, the old Arkansas Democrat serialized Babcock's story as 25 installments in 1922. That's how this novel qualifies as old news.

But newspapers published a lot of fiction back in the day. In the first decades of the 20th century, they printed fiction along with advice columns, instructables, recipes, fashion reports, society and club news, children's school news and sewing projects. All this was seen as woman fodder and meant to attract advertisers who wanted to reach female consumers. (Media historian Julie Golia explains this in "Courting Women, Courting Advertisers," a report for The Journal of American History published in 2016; if you have JStor access, see arkansasonline.com/417fem).

The same issues of the Democrat that included daily installments of "Billy" also served up Burgess' Bedtime Stories about Jerry Muskrat, Old Man Coyote and other anthropomorphic woodland critters; installments of Adele Garrison's "My Marriage Problems," a sequel to her novel "Revelations of a Wife," also ran daily. Sunday editions included long romances and murder mysteries.

Something similar was happening in the Arkansas Gazette, although its editorial page remained, to my eye, staunchly masculine, with C.T. Davis' poems making fun of his wife and the most frequent fictional feature being the immigrant antics of William Kirk's "Little Bobbie's Pa." Lists of new library books showed up on the editorial page, though. And Gazette daily editions had womanly featurettes scattered about them as well as specific women's pages, especially in the society and club-politics departments. Its Sunday editions also included sensational murder tales and stirring romances.

From this vantage I'd say the Democrat tried harder, employing separate society and children's page editors.

Babcock had, early in her career as a widowed working mom, supported her five kids by toiling as the Democrat's society editor and then its editorial writer. That acquaintance and her eventual fame as a bestselling novelist explain why her "Billy" appeared in the Democrat.

We are roughly three-fourths through. But even though I am anxious to find out how the story ends, and whom the tee-totalling heroine will marry, her picket-line adventure is too flamboyant to skate past.

Billy follows her school friend Peg Arlington's instructions to meet a picket line organizer in New York. This woman welcomes and immediately re-dresses Billy. The fine sealskin coat is replaced with a long, plain one; she gets a dumpy hat as well as an outsize pair of woolen gloves — to cover her rings(!) and fair, unblemished hands.

She tags along to the picket line with a frail girl named Terese or Theresa. Babcock writes, "She had a pale, intelligent face. She was slightly stoop shouldered and thin through the chest. Briefly she told Billy her story of long hours, a soup and banana diet, a cot in a crowded tenement room."

Billy has trouble understanding that these are not choices.

"But, Terese, don't you know it is courting death itself to sleep in a room with eight others and no ventilation?"

Theresa laughs. "I gotta sleep without ventilation — and I gotta cough — but when we win the strike we get shorter hours and more pay. Then — ah, then I have dinner each day and a room with a window. Will you help?"

With a lump in her throat, Billy promises.

The girls join pickets headed to the garment factory in advance of a shift change. Seeing them coming, a factory lookout calls for police. Four "blue coats" arrive at once, waving billy-clubs and yelling, "Move on! Move on!"

The pickets scatter into groups of two or three and hang back, waiting. Just before the shift change, a second group of pickets arrives. When the factory doors open and the nonunion seamstresses and fabric cutters pour out, the pickets ignore the police and crowd in, urging the girls to join them.

Then come cries of "scab," and Billy is surrounded by confusion — the voices of the strikers and those who have taken their places. The police shout and blow their whistles for assistance. With the crowd struggling and cursing around them, Billy and Theresa are hemmed in by a wall, with two policemen just in front.

In one hand Theresa carries a small paper-wrapped bundle. She clutches Billy's arm with her free hand. Her scarf slips from her head to her shoulders.

One of the policemen in front of Billy yells, "Move on!" and brandishes his club over her face.

Someone behind Billy yells, "Move on yourself." Billy adds, "That's what I say — move on and let us get out of here."

The officer shakes his club and says, "No backtalk or somebody's liable to get hurt."

"Strike me! I dare you to strike me!" she snaps back and lifts her face to the club.

But as she leans back she feels someone draw the hat pin from her hat. A 1920s hat pin was about 8 inches long and quite sharp. As Billy's hat falls, a hand holding that hatpin reaches between her and Theresa to jab at the officer.

A roar of rage and the club descends -- not on Billy, but on trembling Theresa's mouth. She cries out and then blood covers her lips. And then she struggles, for the officer has seized her.

"Coward!" Billy shouts. Then to Theresa she says, "Fight him -- fight him -- don't let him get you," and she takes the little package from her friend's grip and tucks it under her own arm.

This amounts to inciting to riot, so the other officer grabs Miss Billy Camelton, last sprout of the grand family Alexander, who grew up with servants and has never been reined in, let alone manhandled.

"Take your hands off me," she orders. "Don't you dare touch me."

"Resisting an officer are you? Well, that don't go either. Come along."

Next thing, she's in a police car, flanked by sweating bodies in blue and on her way to the station. Nearby, Theresa holds a bloody kerchief to her lips, her terrified eyes huge. She makes no attempt to speak.

Billy makes plenty of attempts.

"Coward!" she says again. "Couldn't you find anybody your own size to use your club on?"

"You'd better cool down," the policeman advises. "We've got you on two counts already."

"Make it a dozen if you choose," she answers.

The officers notice Theresa's little bundle but argue over which of them must take it. Perhaps they fear it's an incendiary device or poo. Finally one of them takes the bundle from Billy. "What's in it?" he asks.

She has no idea, but she replies, "You will not need to ask when you open it."

"And that's just what I'm not going to do. You will deliver that package to the court yourself." And he hands it back to her. "Now, what's your name?"

"I will deliver my name also to the court. You need not speak to me again."

At 11 p.m., jailers lead Billy and Theresa to the outer rim of the night court. The officer who arrested Theresa takes her in first.

Through the door, Billy hears him take the oath and swear that Theresa assaulted him with an unknown sharp instrument. Theresa denies his whole story. A search of her reveals no concealed weapon.

The officer's recital moves Billy to indignation. A moment later, it is her turn to stand before the judge.

Uh-oh.

Tune in April 24 to find out how Billy of Arkansas behaves in court.

