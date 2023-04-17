



Remember the time you made a grocery list only to realize at the store that you left it at home? It taught you that the action of writing focuses your thoughts, regardless of how you ultimately use the list. Things are going fast these last days of the Aries sun. It's the ideal time to reflect and set some new intentions. What you commit to paper will hold magic.

Happy birthday April 17: Welcome to your year of unexpected blossoming in which you'll discover talents you didn't know you had. You'll work hard until your abilities match your ambition. You'll enjoy the process, which fills things with a sense of purpose and gives them their value.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your focus will improve through a process of elimination. What's pulling your attention but doesn't add to your purpose? You'll determine what's not helping and you'll cut it out, then repeat until there's nothing left to do but the thing you meant to do in the first place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're feeling stuck for one of two reasons. Either you don't have enough information, or you feel there are too many conflicting agendas. You intuitively know which one fits and will take next steps to free yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When someone is enthusiastic about what you're doing, it doubles your motivation. The time you spend around trusted, uplifting people will help attract even more fans of you and your work. Support will come to you from new and unexpected places.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are many people who contribute to the smoothness of your daily life. Some of them have gone unacknowledged. You have the opportunity to really make someone's day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are adept at cracking codes of all kinds, but especially the kind presented by people who don't know how to communicate their needs and feelings. You'll tune in and start translating to the best of your ability.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It turns out, the issues you think are unique to you are actually experienced by many, some of whom have already come up with solutions that will work for you, too. Call out your questions, however strange you may think they are. You'll get answers.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't worry if you're not sure which choice to make. There was a time you had no idea what you wanted, so you just chose the easiest thing. Look at all the good that grew from that one choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Even though you prefer everyone to get along, you can't totally control the way people mix with the environment and with each other. After you've done all you can to promote harmony, all that's left to do is observe.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It wasn't your intention to have so many things going on in your life, but that's just the way it happens. A full agenda has the effect of putting things in proper scale.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are many ways to stand up for yourself, but none is so satisfying today as simply doing what you want instead of what others would prefer. To treat yourself is to send the message to all that you like yourself enough to make your own wishes important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When the intensity of a situation turns up, you transform into a kind of inflatable. Your buoyant attitude keeps others afloat. Your air-sign nature combined with emotional warmth makes rising above it all relatively easy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You will adapt to new places and circumstances. In some cases, it's the other person who needs to adapt to you, though. Be very careful in your communication. Criticism would only put the other person on the defensive. Offer solutions instead and you'll be golden.

MAGIC WRITING

Remember the time you made a grocery list only to realize at the store that you left it at home? It taught you that the action of writing focuses your thoughts, regardless of how you ultimately use the list. Things are going fast these last days of the Aries sun. It's the ideal time to reflect and set some new intentions. What you commit to paper will hold magic.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Jennifer Garner has joined an all-star comedy cast in "Party Down," a show about actors who move to Los Angeles and become caterers. Whether the challenges of a role are physical, such as Garner faced in "Alias," or comedic, as in "13 Going on 30," Aries approaches in the same way, with high energy and a commitment to doing everything it takes to be excellent. Next, Garner will tap into her warrior spirit for a new challenge — a musical.



