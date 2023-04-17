In a rather famous old story called "Flatland" (Edwin Abbott, 1884), there are only two dimensions. Characters look like something out of your 10th-grade geometry class. Hello, Mr. Rectangle, meet Ms. Hexagon.

If Abbott wrote today, the Squares in Flatland would be watching cable news on television screens--which, like them, are flat. These two-dimensional characters flourish in the realm of money, where every big businessman has his angle. Whether paper-thin or digital, money seems comfortable, not like the numbers scientists come up with to show how we're destroying our one and only home.

In 2-D, if we don't want to believe it, we won't.

Despite a certain lack of depth, Flatlanders experience dramas, since two sides can always fight. They are all about straight lines and power struggles. Look for the loopholes. No compromises. The Constitution is summed up by the Second Amendment. Politics is war!

A wider world exists with the third and fourth dimensions, space and time. Yet political and cultural trends keep sending us back to Flatland, where two-dimensional folk feel more comfortable. Why bother with other dimensions, when a slogan will do just as well? Keep it simple. Any legislator knows as much about human reproduction as your greatest obstetrician. The baby comes out here, right?

There's a lot of flat thinking around. People don't think 8 billion people could possibly wreak any lasting damage on the Earth. Flatlanders don't know the difference between nudity and pornography, between classical art and a bathroom scrawl.

Most of the news we see or hear is about us Americans, yet less than 5 percent of the world's people reside in the USA. A few people have imagined a larger scale. Socrates declared, "I am not an Athenian or a Greek, but a citizen of the world."

Charles Montesquieu (17th century): "I am a citizen of humanity first and by necessity, and a citizen of France second, and only by accident."

Our own Thomas Paine put it like this: "The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion."

More recent individuals known for their broad perspectives are Albert Einstein, World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman, actress Blythe Danner, and Pope Francis.

Couldn't we care about fellow Americans and fellow humans too? But global is a bad word in Flatland. Even the USA in all its diversity is more than 2-D can handle--especially those big, bad cities holding so many people with other beliefs, other lifestyles, other skin colors.

The flatitudes aren't just about humans--we greatly underestimate other creatures. Every kind of animal has its own set of senses, its umwelt. Bumblebees detect an electric field. Dogs and elephants smell thousands of odors we can't. Raptors can spot dinner from a mile or two away. Some species of dragonflies have more than 28,000 lenses per compound eye, with almost 360-degree vision. Creatures from butterflies to pigs see ultraviolet light--so can a very few humans, known as tetrachromats.

Animal worlds exist just as much as ours do. Tell that to a Flatlander, for whom they're only meat, pets, or pests.

The Fourth Dimension includes the past. But history hurts people's feelings. To protect the children, two-dimensional folk would erase the facts and make it all about bunnies and daffodils.

Unlike Generation X, Y or Z, a real generation--the typical time between parents and child--is about 25 years. This means that the United States has been going for 10 generations, and many of the world's democracies are only three or four generations old. Not long at all. That might explain why so many people do not yet fully understand representative government; why they keep going back to a strongman or would-be king or using the mafia as a model. We're missing a lot of dimensions.

Here's another example of two-dimensional thinking. Flatland denizens in the U.S. Forest Service have decided to "manage" a 40,000-acre tract of land in the headwaters of the Buffalo National River by cutting it, burning it, and spraying herbicides on it. Several other waterways originate in this Robert's Gap area: the White, Kings, and Mulberry rivers. The forest is mostly stands of trees older than 70 years.

In a 2-D world, the only thing to do with trees so old and wild is to turn them into lumber. This reminds me of the wise old saying, "In order to save the village, we had to destroy it."

The neglected dimensions here include wildlife habitat, human health, and water quality. Outdoor recreation and tourism contribute millions of dollars to local economies, but that may be too dimensional for the Forest Service to take into account.

The Buffalo River Watershed Alliance has filed a court brief. (buffaloriveralliance.org)

My all-purpose protest banner says, "Add More Dimensions!"

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Little Handbook of Arguments."