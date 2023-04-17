Police looking for homicide suspect who they say played a role in attempt on victim’s life 11 years earlier

Almost 11 years before Edwina Martin was gunned down in her Little Rock home last month, the 36-year-old mother of two survived a murderous attack that killed her boyfriend.

The man authorities say is responsible for both Martin's March slaying and that prior attack is her husband, Danny Maurice Brown Jr., who is now wanted on a first-degree murder charge, court records and police reports show.

Police have not revealed much about the circumstances of Martin's killing, only saying that she had been found fatally shot in the couple's Fairlee Drive home off Doyle Springs Road on March 27. The next day, investigators identified Brown as the suspect in her slaying.

Three weeks later, the 37-year-old Brown, the father of Martin's two children, remains a fugitive, according to police.

In January 2012, Martin, then 25, was shot in the chest when two gunmen ambushed her and her boyfriend at her mother's home at the Valley Crossing apartments, 1502 Green Mountain Drive.

The attackers, who had been hiding, then rushed in behind Martin and 22-year-old Daniel Hill when the couple went inside. Hill was shot in the head trying to fight off the attackers, who fled after shooting Martin a second time, wounding her in the hip.

Martin told police the couple was ambushed just as they walked into the apartment.

"We walk up the stairs, didn't hear nothing, didn't see nobody and as I got ready to close the door that's when the short ... one pulled out his gun and shot me in my chest," Martin said. "And Daniel got to fighting with them ... I guess Daniel got to fighting with them once he seen and heard the gunshot."

Her mother was sitting in the living room when the intruders burst in. Martin said her 11-year-old nephew was there but ran into the back and hid under the bed. Martin said she crawled to her mother as the older woman stood up.

"I fell [from being shot] and when I fell, I crawled to my mom," Martin said. "I squeezed my head in between her legs and I just hold her. I can hear her telling the [second] man no, don't shoot her, just don't shoot her."

But the second gunman kept coming, Martin said.

"He's still trying to get to me," she said. "I can see the gun at one point because I look out of her legs, you know, to try to see where he at, and I can see the gun just steady going where I go. He told my mom to move and she was like, no. And I guess that's when he shot me in my hip."

Martin's mother told police that the attackers came through the door so closely behind her daughter and Hill that she thought the men, whom she didn't know, were accompanying the couple.

"I saw another guy with them but I thought he was with them because he was right behind them," Betty Jean Martin told police. "Then all of a sudden another guy comes rushing in as a fight occurred ... Then all of a sudden, I heard gunshots and a lot of fighting, then one came after my daughter trying to shoot her."

Betty Martin told police she begged the men not to shoot her daughter, saying she didn't realize the younger woman had been wounded until after the attackers left.

"I was just begging them, please don't," she said. "I was telling them, please don't shoot her, don't do this!"

Betty Martin said she saw one of the intruders put a gun to Hill's head and shoot just before they left. Martin, a mother of four, died of natural causes four days after the attack.

Hill was called a hero. Martin's nephew Padrick Martin told police that the first shot missed, stating he fell to the ground as Hill rushed to confront the men, grabbing one of the intruders in a choke hold. Martin said he was able to escape then and call for help.

"He was protecting us," the 11-year-old told police. "He was trying to protect us."

Edwina Martin told police that Hill didn't have to be with her that day. She said Hill was talking about how much he was looking forward to them moving in together. He was also looking for work and optimistic about an upcoming employment opportunity.

Martin had picked him up at her sister's house, only to find Hill was running late while she needed to go meet Brown, so she offered to come back for him later.

"He was like, 'well no, I would just rather go with you so we can spend some time together,'" Martin told detectives. "We got to the stop sign and he was like give me a hug and a kiss and I did."

On the ride to the apartment, she and Hill talked about plans for her daughter's birthday, only a couple of days away. In the parking lot of the complex, just before taking the stairs to her mother's apartment and seconds before the fatal ambush, Hill asked her if she loved him, Martin told police.

"I was like, yeah, baby I love you," Martin said.

Hill's family and Martin's relatives told police they believed Brown was responsible for the shootings. Martin told investigators she and Hill were at the apartments to meet Brown, who was supposed to be dropping off their daughter so Martin could braid the girl's hair. She told police Brown was insistent on meeting at the apartment, describing how he had called to make sure she would be there and at what time.

Martin had broken things off with Brown about three months earlier after several years together. Friends of both said the split was contentious, although both were also dating new people. Martin's family told police that her relationship with Brown was rough, describing him as controlling and physically abusive.

Brown never showed up at the apartments that day. He told detectives he was eating pizza with his kids when police called to tell him that Martin had been shot. Brown said he had insisted on them meeting at Martin's mother's apartment because he didn't want her to know he was at another woman's home when they were making arrangements for her to get their daughter.

Brown said he got along fine with Hill after one incident months earlier when Hill had flashed a gun at him in traffic over something Martin had told him about Brown. He told police he had nothing to do with what had happened to them. Two weeks later, he and Martin married.

Four days after their union, police went back to Brown with an arrest warrant, charging him with capital murder and attempted capital murder, accusing him of hiring two men to kill Martin. In a brief post-arrest interview with police before he decided to stop talking, Brown denied any involvement in the shootings, stating he did not know those gunmen.

"Y'all trying to make a fool out of me," Brown said. "What you saying is not making sense. You sitting there laughing at me, looking at me like [a] damn fool. Like I said from the jump, y'all don't care about my life."

An anonymous tip led police to the gunmen, Quenton Vernard "Boo" Jones and Ivor Shawn "Slick" Gordon, with the pair, like Brown, charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder.

And Gordon claimed to know Brown.

After being identified as the attacker who shot Martin, Gordon told police that Brown had put him up to the attack a month earlier, telling Gordon to "hit both of them," "blow the bitch's head off," and that he didn't care how it was done. Brown's only other instruction was not to hurt the children, Gordon said.

An earlier attempt on Martin's life about a week earlier was unsuccessful, Gordon told police, describing how Brown promised him $500 and a car Brown owned for a second try at killing her, which resulted in the attack that killed Hill and wounded Martin.

Gordon said he'd been paid $250 upfront but because Martin survived, Brown substituted an SUV for the car Gordon had been promised along with $220. A police search of that SUV, a 2002 Chevrolet C1500, turned up bank and pay paperwork belonging to Brown, along with Gordon's watch and a necklace said to belong to Jones.

Jones, identified as Hill's killer, later received a 55-year sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder although he later tried to withdraw his guilty plea while denying he shot Hill.

Gordon declined to further cooperate with prosecutors, taking his case to trial in February 2013. Jurors found him guilty as charged, resulting in an automatic life sentence. Gordon did not testify, and his lawyer acknowledged that Gordon had shot Martin, but called on jurors to reject the capital charges in favor of lesser charges.

By Gordon's trial, all of the charges against Brown had been dropped.

In August 2012, eight months after the shootings, prosecutors announced they could not go forward against Brown, stating in the court that Martin, the "linchpin" in the case against her new husband, had stopped cooperating with authorities and become "increasingly antagonistic" to the efforts to prosecute Brown. Further, prosecutors had recordings of jail phone calls between Martin and Brown that also showed she did not intend to cooperate.

Police didn't find the murder weapon until about three months later when the .40-caliber semi-automatic turned up in the possession of a convicted felon. He told police that he was acquainted with Gordon but he didn't know anybody else involved in the Hill murder case, stating that he'd bought the gun a couple of months earlier for $100, splitting the cost with his cousin. He said he did not know the name of the seller but it was not Gordon. He was never charged.

When he was arrested in the case, Brown was already known to Little Rock police. He'd accepted a five-year prison sentence in February 2003 for robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery and manslaughter, for his role in a fatal holdup attempt.

In August 2002, Brown, three months after turning 17, was the lookout for a pair of his teenage friends when they robbed at gunpoint Sigma Imports in the Patterson Square Center at the intersection of Patterson and Hoffman roads, just as the 15-employee wholesaler, now defunct, was closing for the day.

The pair, one masked with a bandana and the other barefaced, demanded money and ordered the workers to lie on the floor. As the employees complied, the business owner saw what was happening, got his own gun, pointed it at the masked man and yelled at him to drop his weapon. As he did that, the barefaced robber, whom the owner had not seen, stepped into view and fired at the manager, who shot back once, hitting the masked gunman.

Both robbers made it out the front door, but the masked one, Charles Edward Patillo, was shot through the back, collapsed and died on the sidewalk. Patillo had turned 17 six weeks earlier.

Brown was the first to be arrested, caught a short time later, riding in a car seen leaving the area.

Charged as an adult, Brown told police he went into the business to scout it out, describing the layout and number of employees to Patillo and 17-year-old Doneta Lamar West, also known as Don'Ta West, who waited in another car. Brown said they'd been told they could get $2,000 from a friend, a former Sigma worker, who suggested the company as a target.

One of the Sigma employees had recognized West, the barefaced robber, as a former McClellan High classmate. West pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in exchange for prosecutors dropping the manslaughter charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in March 2003. Required to serve 70% of his sentence, West was approved for parole in February 2017.

Police also knew Martin, court records show. She was under indictment on federal child pornography and extortion charges when she was killed. The charges stemmed from Martin's February 2022 arrest at the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, by Little Rock police who had been flagged down by a teenage boy.

He told officers that he had been selling shoes at school when someone started a rumor the shoes were counterfeit, according to a police report. He said he'd been texted by the mother of one of the kids to whom he had sold shoes, telling him he was going to refund her child's money or she would post a sexually explicit video of the boy on social media. The text included that video.

Martin drove up as the officers were talking to the boy and complained about him selling fake shoes to her children who wanted their money back. The phone number she gave police matched the text message, and Martin was arrested and released on $10,000 bond the next day. Martin was indicted last November.