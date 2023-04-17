Razorbacks regain No. 5 ranking, Vols tumble in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — For the second consecutive week, Arkansas switched positions with South Carolina in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

This time the Razorbacks (29-7, 11-4 SEC) moved up one place to No. 5 in the poll.

Arkansas went 4-1 last week in games against Arkansas-Little Rock and Tennessee. The Razorbacks swept a three-game series against the Volunteers by a score of 18-7.

Tennessee fell eight places to No. 20 in this week’s poll.

Other ranked SEC teams this week include LSU (1), Florida (3), Vanderbilt (4), South Carolina (6) and Kentucky (11).

The SEC’s seven ranked teams are the most for any conference, just ahead of the ACC’s six. The Pac-12 has five ranked teams and the Big 12 has three teams in the poll.

Arkansas has a 6-2 record against teams ranked in this week’s poll.

The Razorbacks have been ranked in 85 consecutive polls since 2017, and have been ranked in the top 10 in 40 of the last 41. The coaches poll is the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In other national polls released Monday, Arkansas was ranked fourth by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and fifth by D1Baseball, Baseball America and Perfect Game.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association will update its poll later Monday.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 17

1. LSU (29-6)

2. Wake Forest (31-5)

3. Florida (30-7)

4. Vanderbilt (29-7)

5. Arkansas (29-7)

6. South Carolina (30-6)

7. Virginia (31-6)

8. East Carolina (28-8)

9. Stanford (23-10)

10. Louisville (26-9)

11. Kentucky (28-7)

12. Campbell (27-8)

13. Coastal Carolina (23-11)

14. Texas (26-12)

15. Connecticut (26-9)

16. North Carolina (24-12)

17. Boston College (24-11)

18. Miami (22-13)

19. Texas Tech (25-12)

20. Tennessee (23-13)

21. Arizona State (25-10)

22. UCLA (21-10)

23. Oregon (24-10)

24. Oklahoma State (24-13)

25. Oregon State (24-11)

Dropped Out: Florida Gulf Coast (17), Southern Cal (24)