Remember when those monster ATVs got mired or broke axles at Mudstock on the Mulberry River?





An event that only a mudder could love, Mudstock 2002 was less an ATV race and more like a demolition derby, with souped-up 4-wheel-drive vehicles plowing head-first into a dry course rock-garden or becoming so mired in mud on the wet course they had to be winched out.

One reporter described the first Mudstock in Arkansas as mud wrestling with "awesome" and "appalling" sumo machines beefed up with monster tires, supercharged engines and daredevil drivers who were urged on by a gung-ho crowd prepared to get down and dirty.

The dry course at Byrd's Outdoor Adventure Center was heaped with boulders measuring up to 6 feet tall and 6 feet thick, at times forming sheer walls to scale and deep pits to fall into. Few vehicles made it through; most suffered metal-shredding damage.

For the wet course, spectators surged into the trees to line up beside the Sluice obstacle course, a 100-yard-long, mud-filled trench between glass-slick banks. After a straightaway, it made a 90-degree left turn, went 90 degrees to the right and then plunged into a mud hole about 4 feet deep.

First, 20 people ran the course, slipping, submerging, wallowing and wrassling. Then the course was prepped for the machines. This involved lowering the bucket and arm of a backhoe into the hole and swishing it back and forth like a giant swizzle stick.

With men, women and children crowding within inches of the edge of the Sluice, what followed was a pedal-to-the-puddle spectacle fueled by high octane, deafening decibels and one near miss for spectators when a vehicle ran up the bank. One by one the souped-up four-wheelers dared; most failed.

Billed as the largest off-road event in Arkansas, Mudstock lasted three years at Byrd's in Cass before moving to the Fort Smith River Off Road Park for 2005 and 2006.

Byrd's switched focus in 2005 to the more family friendly and skill focused ATV & SxS Rally, which celebrated its 18th three-day event in October 2022 at the adventure center on the Mulberry River.



