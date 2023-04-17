Springdale woman dies in wreck on Oklahoma’s Turner Turnpike

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale resident Teresa D. Lindley, 63, died Sunday in a wreck in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision happened about 5:38 a.m. on the Turner Turnpike (Interstate 44) at mile marker 180 in Stroud, Okla. An unknown model of Subaru was involved, the report reads.

Sarah Stewart, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said few details of the wreck are known and still under investigation.

The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the wreck, the report reads.

Lindley was pronounced dead at the scene with head, arm, leg, trunk internal and external injuries, by Jim Delbridge, an investigator for the State Medical Examiner. Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.