Sudan factions battle for control

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.

Heavy fighting involving armored vehicles, truck-mounted machine guns and warplanes raged Sunday in the capital of Khartoum, the adjoining city of Omdurman and in flashpoints across the country. The rival forces are believed to have tens of thousands of fighters each in the capital alone.

More than 83 people have been killed and more than 1,126 others injured since Thursday, most of them this weekend, the World Health Organization said. The toll includes civilians caught in the crossfire and is expected to rise.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the commander of the armed forces, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces group. The two generals are former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan's short-lived transition to democracy.

In recent months, internationally backed negotiations revived hopes for such a transition, but growing tensions between Burhan and Dagalo eventually delayed a deal with political parties.





Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, said that both Burhan and Dagalo agreed to a three-hour humanitarian pause in fighting in the late afternoon Sunday, but violence continued to engulf the capital.

In one interview, Dagalo said Burhan "will die like any dog" if he was not brought to justice. And as the violence spread, the Sudanese army posted a video on Facebook showing soldiers in the eastern city of Qadarif stepping on a photo of Dagalo.

Another unpredictable factor loomed in a murky episode involving at least 30 detained soldiers from Sudan's northern neighbor, and former colonial ruler, Egypt. Dagalo's forces captured the Egyptians and seven warplanes Saturday at an air base in Meroe, 125 miles north of Khartoum.

But a relative of Dagalo's, Izzeldin Elsafi, said by phone that the detained soldiers were mostly pilots and aircraft mechanics who had come to Sudan to carry out airstrikes on behalf of the Sudanese military. He blamed Egypt for airstrikes that hit Dagalo's Rapid Support Forces in Port Sudan and Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, on Sunday morning. The planes had taken off from a second Egyptian camp in Sudan, he said.

Those claims could not be verified, but the events made clear the volatility of the conflict and its potential to draw in other states. They also highlighted a critical imbalance between the two clashing military forces: Sudan's army has warplanes. The Rapid Support Forces do not.

As night fell, Khartoum residents reported heavy explosions and continued gunfire, as well as airstrikes pounding Rapid Support Forces targets. The clashes come as most Sudanese are preparing to celebrate the holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims traditionally fast from sunrise to sunset.

Fighting raged around the military's headquarters throughout the day. "Heavy explosions and gunfire around the clock," said Amany Sayed, a 38-year-old Khartoum resident. "The battles here [in the capital] never stopped."

In Khartoum and Omdurman, fighting was also reported around Khartoum International Airport and state television headquarters. A senior military official said clashes with Rapid Support Forces fighters began earlier in the day around military headquarters.

"They are shooting against each other in the streets," said prominent rights advocate Tahani Abass who lives near the military headquarters. "It's an all-out war in residential areas."

Abass said her family spent the night huddling on the ground floor of their home. "No one was able to sleep and the kids were crying and screaming with every explosion," she said. Sounds of gunfire were heard while she was speaking to The Associated Press.

Satellite images analyzed by the AP showed columns of black smoke covering the sky over the capital's airport. The images by Maxar Technologies showed two large planes on fire, and four others damaged. Airlines have suspended flights to the Sudanese capital. At least four other planes have been burned since Saturday, according to satellite imagery reviewed by The New York Times.

The military and the Rapid Support Forces both claimed to be in control of strategic locations in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Their claims couldn't be independently verified.

Both sides signaled that they were unwilling to negotiate.

Burhan's military called for dismantling the Rapid Support Forces, which it labeled a "rebellious militia." Dagalo told the satellite news network Al Arabyia that he ruled out negotiation and called on Burhan to surrender.

Khalid Omar, a spokesman for the pro-democracy block that negotiated with the generals in recent months, warned that the conflict could lead to war and the country's collapse.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Omar called on pro-democracy groups to set aside their disputes to find a way to end the crisis "immediately".

The fighting in Darfur added another combustible element to the conflict. Darfur is home to several rebel groups that could get sucked into the fight, and it has also been a base for Russia's Wagner private military company, which mines gold there and is allied with Dagalo.

APPEALS FOR CEASE-FIRE

Meanwhile, diplomatic pressure appeared to be mounting.

Top diplomats, including the U.S. secretary of state, the U.N. secretary-general, the EU foreign policy chief, the head of the Arab League and the head of the African Union Commission urged the sides to stop fighting. Members of the U.N. Security Council, at odds over other crises around the world, called for an immediate end of the hostilities and a return to dialogue.

The African Union's top council called Sunday for an immediate cease-fire "without conditions." It also asked the AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat to "immediately travel to Sudan to engage the parties towards a cease-fire."

Arab states with stakes in Sudan -- Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- made similar appeals. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal spoke by phone with Sudan's rival generals and urged them to stop "all kinds of military escalation," Saudi state TV reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he consulted with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "We agreed it was essential for the parties to immediately end hostilities without pre-condition," he said in a statement early Sunday.

In an emergency session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a regional bloc that includes Sudan, the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti agreed to make a joint visit to Khartoum, said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. No date was set.

On Sunday, the World Food Program said it temporarily suspended operations in Sudan after three agency employees were killed in clashes the previous day and an aircraft used by the program was damaged.

"We cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed," said Cindy McCain, the executive director of the agency. About 16 million people, or one-third of Sudan's population, require humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N.

The rival forces were fighting in several locations across Sudan, including the western Darfur region where tens of thousands of people live in camps for displaced people after years of genocidal civil war.

The three World Food Program employees were killed in clashes in the town of Kebkabiya in the province of North Darfur. Two agency employees were wounded.

Dozens of people were also killed and wounded since Saturday at a camp for displaced people in North Darfur, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for a Darfur charity.

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province, the two sides fought for control of the city's airport, said a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media.

The official said fighting also spread to the eastern region, including the provinces of Kassala and al-Qadarif on the borders with Ethiopia and Eritrea. He said battles centered around Rapid Support Forces and army bases.

The recent tensions stem from disagreement over how the Rapid Support Forces should be integrated into the armed forces and what authority should oversee the process. The merger is a key condition of Sudan's unsigned transition agreement with political groups.

Pro-democracy activists have blamed Burhan and Dagalo for abuses against protesters across the country over the past four years, including the deadly break-up of a protest camp outside the military's headquarters in Khartoum in June 2019 that killed over 120 protesters. Many groups have repeatedly called for holding them accountable. The Rapid Support Forces has long been accused of atrocities linked to the Darfur conflict.

Sudan, a country at the crossroads of the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, is known for its history of military coups and civil conflicts since it gained independence in the 1950s. A decade-old civil conflict resulted in the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for those responsible for the death of civilians, including three employees with the U.N. food agency, to be held accountable, according to his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

The U.N. Security Council will discuss the crisis in Sudan today, said Fedor Strzhizhovskiy, the spokesman for the U.N. mission of Russia, which holds the council's presidency this month.

Information for this article was contributed by Jack Jeffery, Samy Magdy and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press and by Declan Walsh and Abdi Latif Dahir of The New York Times.

This satellite photo by Planet Labs PBC shows two burning planes at Khartoum International Airport, Sudan, Sunday April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows fires burning near a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)



Smoke is seen rising from Khartoum's skyline, Sudan, Sunday, April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows smoke rising from two burning planes at Khartoum International Airport, Sudan, Sunday April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)



This satellite photo by Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning near a hospital in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows fires and smoke at Khartoum railway, Sudan, Sunday April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

