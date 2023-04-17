Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office April 6-12.

April 6

Chandler Reece Martin, 25, and Abbie Nicole Stokes, 24, both of Springdale

Miles Declan Mungo, 36, and Ilian Amishadai Cruz Aldrett, 33, both of Fayetteville

Kelsey Alan Osborn, 34, and Sunshine Lorraine Brewer, 32, both of Springdale

Jason Colten Campion Vaught, 24, and Caylee Lynn Dyer, 24, both of Fayetteville

April 7

Andrew Kenneth Bennett, 25, Fayetteville, and Sallie Paige Elderton, 22, Springdale

Asa Garrett Cox, 25, Cane Hill, and Kristen Elaina Blount, 24, Dumas

Teang Jack, 21, and Kailani Lucy Elbon, 23, both of Springdale

Justin Wyatt Macedo, 23, Farmington, and Paige Alexis Nunley, 22, Fayetteville

Leonardo Santana Soriano, 39, and Patricia Galvan Monroy, 34, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Hunter Austin Sargent, 26, and Kendra Michelle Shrouf, 27, both of Springdale

Bobby Joe Simmons, 47, and Karla Ann Barber, 36, both of Stigler, Okla.

Michael Lynn Stillwell, 47, and Pamela Dawn Smith, 49, both of Tulsa, Okla.

April 10

Quinton Michael Ditmore II, 51, and Tracy Denise Frederick, 50, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Ray Haney, 27, and Dorothy Caitlin Mouritsen, 26, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Jess Martin, 31, and Kymberly Diane Cooper, 27, both of West Fork

Samuel Rodriguez Lopez, 22, and Yesenia Paredes Cruz, 22, both of Springdale

Michael Joseph Shute, 28, and Callan Clare Castille, 27, both of Fayetteville

Isabel Maria Whitehead, 32, and Tiffany Lee Adams, 31, both of Prairie Grove

Tommy Lee Wilson, 30, and Courtney Camron Hensman, 26, both of Farmington

April 11

Jonathan Dean Barnes, 25, and Shelby Elizabeth Hall, 24, both of Fayetteville

Steppen Fontayne Clark, 26, and Francielly Morena Da Silva, 24, both of Fayetteville

Taler Baxter Cole, 26, and Dakota Rose Frederick, 21, both of Fayetteville

Ezra Lee Deese, 21, Prairie Grove, and Ruby Lou Jewel Trollinger, 23, Lincoln

Wilian Alexander Guardado-Ortega, 26, and Eboni Shanice Starr, 28, both of Fayetteville

Bobby Lee Nell, 52, Rogers, and Glenna Faye Wise, 42, Fayetteville

Melvin Cleveland Pilcher, 52, Prairie Grove, and Cynthia Lynn Davis, 50, Rogers

Chandler Allen Rice, 26, and Marley Lynn Harmon, 28, both of Gentry

Marcus Tilman Smith, 47, Lowell, and Stephanie Jill Chism, 44, Fayetteville

April 12

Justin Bradley Hopper, 24, and Reilly Catherine Veidt, 23, both of Fayetteville

Jackie Lynn McLean, 47, and Desiree Chanelle Caudill, 34, both of Fayetteville

Zachary Thomas Pendergrast, 24, and Devin Taylor Meeks, 23, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Alexander Sandoval Aguilar, 22, and Jacqueline Ibeth Calderon, 22, both of Springdale

Dalton Ryan Smith, 26, and Haley Nicole Coelho, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Bernardo Venosa-Trujillo, 35, and Aimees Janille Echevarria, 44, both of Springdale

James William White, 63, and Shannon Rae McAllister, 57, both of Fayetteville

Robert Russell Wiles, 62, and Sherry Lynn Watkins, 61, both of Fayetteville