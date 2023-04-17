Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office April 6-12.
April 6
Chandler Reece Martin, 25, and Abbie Nicole Stokes, 24, both of Springdale
Miles Declan Mungo, 36, and Ilian Amishadai Cruz Aldrett, 33, both of Fayetteville
Kelsey Alan Osborn, 34, and Sunshine Lorraine Brewer, 32, both of Springdale
Jason Colten Campion Vaught, 24, and Caylee Lynn Dyer, 24, both of Fayetteville
April 7
Andrew Kenneth Bennett, 25, Fayetteville, and Sallie Paige Elderton, 22, Springdale
Asa Garrett Cox, 25, Cane Hill, and Kristen Elaina Blount, 24, Dumas
Teang Jack, 21, and Kailani Lucy Elbon, 23, both of Springdale
Justin Wyatt Macedo, 23, Farmington, and Paige Alexis Nunley, 22, Fayetteville
Leonardo Santana Soriano, 39, and Patricia Galvan Monroy, 34, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Hunter Austin Sargent, 26, and Kendra Michelle Shrouf, 27, both of Springdale
Bobby Joe Simmons, 47, and Karla Ann Barber, 36, both of Stigler, Okla.
Michael Lynn Stillwell, 47, and Pamela Dawn Smith, 49, both of Tulsa, Okla.
April 10
Quinton Michael Ditmore II, 51, and Tracy Denise Frederick, 50, both of Fayetteville
Tyler Ray Haney, 27, and Dorothy Caitlin Mouritsen, 26, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Jess Martin, 31, and Kymberly Diane Cooper, 27, both of West Fork
Samuel Rodriguez Lopez, 22, and Yesenia Paredes Cruz, 22, both of Springdale
Michael Joseph Shute, 28, and Callan Clare Castille, 27, both of Fayetteville
Isabel Maria Whitehead, 32, and Tiffany Lee Adams, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Tommy Lee Wilson, 30, and Courtney Camron Hensman, 26, both of Farmington
April 11
Jonathan Dean Barnes, 25, and Shelby Elizabeth Hall, 24, both of Fayetteville
Steppen Fontayne Clark, 26, and Francielly Morena Da Silva, 24, both of Fayetteville
Taler Baxter Cole, 26, and Dakota Rose Frederick, 21, both of Fayetteville
Ezra Lee Deese, 21, Prairie Grove, and Ruby Lou Jewel Trollinger, 23, Lincoln
Wilian Alexander Guardado-Ortega, 26, and Eboni Shanice Starr, 28, both of Fayetteville
Bobby Lee Nell, 52, Rogers, and Glenna Faye Wise, 42, Fayetteville
Melvin Cleveland Pilcher, 52, Prairie Grove, and Cynthia Lynn Davis, 50, Rogers
Chandler Allen Rice, 26, and Marley Lynn Harmon, 28, both of Gentry
Marcus Tilman Smith, 47, Lowell, and Stephanie Jill Chism, 44, Fayetteville
April 12
Justin Bradley Hopper, 24, and Reilly Catherine Veidt, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jackie Lynn McLean, 47, and Desiree Chanelle Caudill, 34, both of Fayetteville
Zachary Thomas Pendergrast, 24, and Devin Taylor Meeks, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Alexander Sandoval Aguilar, 22, and Jacqueline Ibeth Calderon, 22, both of Springdale
Dalton Ryan Smith, 26, and Haley Nicole Coelho, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Bernardo Venosa-Trujillo, 35, and Aimees Janille Echevarria, 44, both of Springdale
James William White, 63, and Shannon Rae McAllister, 57, both of Fayetteville
Robert Russell Wiles, 62, and Sherry Lynn Watkins, 61, both of Fayetteville