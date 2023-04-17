Washington County officials clash over posting ordinance information online

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposal by a Washington County justice of the peace that ordinances and resolutions be posted online has turned into a debate over the duties and authority of the Quorum Court.

Beth Coger, justice of the peace for District 10, has been trying to have the Quorum Court require all ordinances and resolutions be posted online. The County Clerk's Office began posting new ordinances and resolutions on the office's website this year after Coger spoke with County Clerk Becky Lewallen about making the information more accessible. Coger said having an ordinance requiring the posting of the material removes the possibility of a new county clerk changing the practice in the future.

"Before she started posting the ordinances and resolutions, you had to go to the county courthouse and look through a book to try to find an ordinance or resolution," Coger said. "This is 2023. We shouldn't have to be doing things like that when it can easily be made accessible."

Coger's proposal, introduced in January, has been discussed by the Quorum Court, amended by Coger, and referred back to the County Services Committee, where it remains on the agenda for the panel's May 1 meeting.

Coger said she removed a provision to include county contracts in the items required to be posted after Lewallen said there are software and technical questions about posting contracts that don't apply to ordinances and resolutions.

Lewallen said the county's past ordinances are available through a link on the Washington County website under the government tab. The website links to the "Municode" database through the Association of Arkansas Counties, which lists ordinances for all 75 Arkansas counties. That database lists ordinances through 2022, Lewallen said, and her office has begun posting ordinances and resolutions approved since January 2023 on the County Clerk's section of the county website.

Lewallen said the ordinances are posted as portable data files and aren't searchable. She said the vendor who provides her office with services for a searchable database of marriage licenses may be able to adapt the software to handle ordinances and resolutions, but the county would pay an additional fee for the service. She said the county pays about $1,200 a year for the service for marriage licenses.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said real-time posting of ordinances, resolutions and other documents online has been discussed, but isn't being done.

"We're still looking at it, and we probably will do it," Harrell said.

The proposal has gotten some support and generated some opposition during the discussion among the justices of the peace at Washington County Quorum Court and committee meetings. Much of the opposition has centered on the question of the Quorum Court mandating how elected officials run their offices.

Coger said she's trying to make local government more open and accessible. She said her history of clashing with county officials, including taking the county to court over the provisions of the state's Freedom of Information Act, may have soured her relationships with some county officials and justices of the peace, leading to some resistance to the proposal because she introduced it.

Sean Simons, justice of the peace for District 3, agreed the proposal has gotten caught up in politics, but said it's not a one-way street.

"I think this is silly, partisan politics," Simons said. "Initially, I thought this was a solution in search of a problem. Apparently we weren't doing this, but now we are. I don't know that we need to legislate it."

Simons said justices of the peace don't need to direct how elected officials run their departments and may not have the authority to do so.

"If a particular JP wants to have an ordinance, by all means present it to the Quorum Court and try to sell the rest of the JPs," Simons said. "But if I see a problem, I'm going to sit down with our elected officials and try to work it out with them. I don't need that pat on the back for doing my job."

Butch Pond, justice of the peace for District 15, said he doesn't think the Quorum Court can tell elected officials how to run their offices. He said there's nothing personal in his opposition.

"I don't think it's being argumentative or disrespectful to my colleagues to say I don't think we need to do this," Pond said.

"The County Clerk says she's been informed of this and she sees the need for it and she's doing it. This is too close to having the Quorum Court dictate policy to elected officials. It's not required by state statute that we do this. It's us putting ourselves in a position to dictate policy to a full-time elected official."