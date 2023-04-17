Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 3

Delmi's

3570 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility could not produce test strips.

Core violations: None

Fayetteville Regional Park - Phase I

2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to verify food manager certification. Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. Posted retail food permit expired 08/31/2021.

Fayetteville Regional Park - Phase I Baseball Concessions

2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

4910 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: One spray bottle containing a blue liquid was not labeled. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in the left refrigerator.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility did not have written procedures for bodily fluid release clean up.

Hunan Manor

1147 N. Tahoe Place, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two unlidded employee beverages were in a food prep area. The door to the exterior dry storage area was open. Solution in sani bucket was at less than 50 ppm chlorine. Cut vinegar jugs, ketchup containers and other single-service food containers were being reused for spices, nuts and sauces. The dumpster lid was propped open.

Murphy USA

3189 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Three 12-packs of Zzzquil expired 03/23, one 12-pack of Zzzquil expired 12/22, one 2-pack of Zzzquil expired 03/23, two 6-packs of Motrin expired 03/23 and one 6-pack of Motrin expired 12/22.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Rymolene's Pies

955 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The magnetic screen curtain/door is not closed. Posted permit expired 12/30/2022.

April 4

Blu Fin Sushi & Bar

4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Priority violations: Single-use glove stored in the raw meat for reuse.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The chemical sanitation of the warewashing machine is out.

Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store

1894 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Orange juice was at 48 degrees and apple juice was at 50 degrees under the topping bar.

Priority foundation violations: The sandwich assembly prep table was using time-as-a-control, but the items were not marked with the time the item was removed from temperature control.

Core violations: Front handwash station was out of paper towels. A bag of potatoes and a box of onions were being stored on the floor of the back storeroom. One light bulb in the fry hood did not have protective shielding. The current permit was posted in the back room.

Club Vision

402 S. Thompson St., Suite 2, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The chlorine solution was not registering on the chlorine test strip.

Jimmy's Egg

2589 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Sour cream was at 45 degrees, cottage cheese at 48 degrees and cut fruit at 47 degrees in the glass server fridge.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There was a cup with straw in the handwash sink. A shaker of powdered sugar was not labeled. Two cooks with facial hair were not wearing beard nets. Sanitizer solution in sanitizer bucket was at 0 ppm quat. Posted permit expired 11/30/22.

John Tyson Elementary School

1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Two scoop serving utensils sitting in the beans on the serving line.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The warewashing machine is reaching 148 degrees after three cycles.

McDonald's

1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Lettuce in refrigerator at 50 degrees, equipment thermometer at 55 degrees. Open packaged cheese does not have date marked.

Noncritical violations: Service/mop sink and wall around mop sink are not clean.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

1788 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: The facility is out of chemical sanitizer.

Priority foundation violations: The men's restroom was out of soap.

Core violations: None

April 5

Alele Mart

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Handwashing sink lacks a handwashing sign. Equipment does not have a thermometer. Surfaces inside cold-holding equipment are not clean.

Bernice Young Elementary School

301 Pippin Apple Circle, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The warewashing machine is producing temperatures on the temperature puck of 157 degrees after six runs through the warewashing machine.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

1268 Electric Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food and cheese. Cheese in plastic bag does not have a date. Raw shell eggs are used for scrambled eggs or fried eggs instead of pasteurized eggs. Spray bottle with disinfectant is stored above packaged mashed potatoes in the dry storage area. Egg products shall be obtained pasteurized.

Noncritical violations: Surfaces of equipment (cold-holding, freezer, can opener) are not clean.

Lavilla Mexican Restaurant

111 Bean St., Lincoln

Priority violations: A box of eggs was being stored on top of a box of milk. The dishwasher was at 0 ppm chlorine. Queso in crock pot one was at 121 degrees and queso in crock pot two was at 128 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No prepared items in the walk-in were date-marked. Prepared carafes of salsa were on the counter with no discard time. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items are not asterisked.

Core violations: A partially eaten sandwich on a plate was in the food prep area. The restrooms lacked handwash signs. A bucket of chicken was thawing at room temperature. Six fly paper rolls were hanging over the food prep area. A bucket of thawing chicken was being stored on the floor. Ice scoops in the soda station ice bins were laying in the ice with the handles contacting the ice. The dumpster lid was open.

Pilot Travel Center

5660 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cheese sauce and chili sauce in hot-holding are not dated.

Noncritical violations: None

Royal Donuts

113 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Several floor tiles require replacement.

April 6

Braich Arrow Express

1398 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: Chicken tenders in hot-holding at 125 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: The cookies in grab-and-go display do not have labels to identify ingredients and allergies.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Eat My Catfish

32 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in bar area lacks soap.

Noncritical violations: In the bar area and restroom automatic dispensers with paper towels are not working. Cardboard box with corn is stored in contact with the floor in walk-in freezer. The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Several surfaces of equipment, handwashing sink, three-compartment sink, drain in dish washing machine and food prep tables are not clean (food debris and grease). Several areas of floor, wall and ceiling in food preparation and warewashing areas are dirty with food debris and grease. Several floor tiles in food prep area are not installed. Other areas of floor are not smooth and easy to clean.

Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

2313 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The steak for fajitas in the hot-holding unit is holding at 90 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonora Middle School

17051 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manual can opener has food debris, and ice machine/surfaces inside are not clean.

Taqueria Leo's

617 N. College Ave., Apt C306, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Retail food permit expired.

Z-Mart

441 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Spray bottle with a purple chemical liquid did not have a label. Two packages of cut slices of ham in Ziplock bags in the walk-in cooler lacked a date.

Noncritical violations: None

April 7

Bee-Style Egg Rolls and Fried Rice

2787 Crabapple Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Black Bear Diner

4078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from a glass without a lid and straw in food prep area.

Noncritical violations: Packaged salmon thawed in package. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. There are two containers with standing water where utensils are stored between uses, temperature of water at 79 and 77 degrees. Food debris, napkins and dirty utensils are above external surfaces of cold-holding equipment located under the grills.

It's Sa Wrap

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1370, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Automatic dispenser of soap is empty at handwashing sink food prep area. Several prepared meat food items do not have date-mark in walk-in cooler. Spray bottles with chemical products do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food prep area lacks paper towels. Plastic bags with onions, carrots and cabbage are stored in contact with floor in walk-in cooler. Ice scoops stored in standing water at 81 degrees. Plastic bags with hinged food containers are stored in contact with the floor. Floor in walk-in cooler is not clean.

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Container with raw eggs is stored above packaged ready-to-eat food and cheese in refrigerator. Cooked chicken at 50 degrees, cooked potatoes at 49 degrees, gumbo at 56 degrees and rice at 50 degrees in containers on the table at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Frozen fish is thawing at room temperature. White refrigerators do not have thermometers. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Mong Dynasty

3101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No food protection manager certification has been obtained. Salt and MSG were side-by-side in unlabeled containers. Single-use items not inverted.

Core violations: None

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Front cold-hold had temperatures ranging between 56-60 degrees for cut tomatoes, mayo and ranch.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Front handwash sink had beverage container inside, and back handsink lacked cleaning. Dry storage near outdoor walk-in has holes along the bottom of the wall. Walk-in cooler fans and ceiling lack cleaning. Vent hood lacks cleaning.

Whataburger

1956 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs being stored above butter in walk-in cooler. Sanitizer bucket had 0 ppm quat when tested.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Whole Hog Cafe

3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Working containers without the common name labeling them. Damaged can of beans had dent on seal on shelf for use. Permit is expired.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 3 -- Daily Bread / United Methodist Church, 206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale

April 4 -- George Junior High School, 3200 S. Powell St., Springdale

April 5 -- Bree's Kitchen, 11472 Jim Hall Road, Prairie Grove; Burger King, 5486 Sam's Club Lane, Springdale; Chick-Fil-A, 5675 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; From Caterpillars To Butterflies, 802 S. Mock St., Prairie Grove; George Elementary School, 2878 S. Powell St., Springdale; SQRL Service Station, E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

April 6 -- Asbell Elementary School, 1500 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville; Richardson Center, 1760 Woodland Ave., Fayetteville; Sonora Elementary School, 20151 Sonora Road, Springdale; The Bar, 705 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Washington Elementary School, 425 N. Highland Ave., Fayetteville; Willis Shaw Elementary School, 4337 Grimsley Road, Springdale; Woodland Junior High School, 1 E. Poplar St., Fayetteville

April 7 -- Philly Guyz Steakz & Zeps, 4792 N. College Ave., Fayetteville