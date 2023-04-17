WRESTLING: Lewis dominant again for Rogers Heritage

BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Zayne Lewis
SCHOOL Rogers Heritage
CLASS Senior
HEIGHT 5-7
WEIGHT CLASS 126
NOTABLE Captured Class 6A state championship after winning in a fall over Austin Ireland of Bentonville West in state meet at Arkansas-Little Rock. ... finished 44-3 overall as a senior. .... also won Class 6A state championship as a junior. ...will continue wrestling career at University of St. Mary's in Leavenworth, Kan.. ... His sister, Skylur Lewis, is also a state champion in wrestling for Heritage.
HE SAID IT "My sister helped me be better every day. It's been fun but I'm excited for college to get better and be around people with the same mentality."
ALL-NWADG BOYS WRESTLING TEAM
Weight Class - Name - School - Grade - Note
106 - Xander Graves - Bentonville - Junior - Class 6A state champion, 50-7 overall
113 - Logan Miller - Gravette - Sophomore - Class 4A state champion, 33-9 overall
120 - Cooper Clausen - Springdale - Junior - Class 6A state champion, 25-14 overall
126 - Zayne Lewis - Heritage - Senior - Class 6A state champion - 44-3 overall
132 - Zander Payne - Bentonville - Senior - Class 6A state champion, 49-7 overall
138 - Joaquin Moralez - Bentonville West - Freshman - Class 6A state champion, 47-5 overall
144 - Jackson Sportsman - Springdale - Sophomore - Class 6A state champion after missing freshman year because of knee injury, 33-12 overall
150 - Benjamin Smith - Bentonville - Sophomore - Class 6A state champion, 51-5 overall
157 - Cooper Tillman - Rogers - Senior - Class 6A state champion, 36-12 overall
165 - Bruce Quayle - Springdale - Sophomore - Class 6A state runner-up (lost 9-7 decision), 31-9 overall, previous state champion as a freshman at 145 pounds
175 - Eddie Montes - Springdale - Junior - Class 6A state runner-up (lost 3-2 decision), Class 6A Regional runner-up, 23-12 overall
190 - Tun Oo - Berryville - Senior - Class 4A state champion, 28-4 overall
215 - Jadaan Anderson - Bentonville - Class 6A state runner-up, (lost 6-5 decision) 36-17 overall
285: Briar Goodwin - Heritage - Senior - Class 6A state champion, 11-1 overall