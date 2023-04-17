WRESTLING: Lewis dominant again for Rogers Heritage





BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Zayne Lewis

SCHOOL Rogers Heritage

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

WEIGHT CLASS 126

NOTABLE Captured Class 6A state championship after winning in a fall over Austin Ireland of Bentonville West in state meet at Arkansas-Little Rock. ... finished 44-3 overall as a senior. .... also won Class 6A state championship as a junior. ...will continue wrestling career at University of St. Mary's in Leavenworth, Kan.. ... His sister, Skylur Lewis, is also a state champion in wrestling for Heritage.

HE SAID IT "My sister helped me be better every day. It's been fun but I'm excited for college to get better and be around people with the same mentality."

ALL-NWADG BOYS WRESTLING TEAM

Weight Class - Name - School - Grade - Note

106 - Xander Graves - Bentonville - Junior - Class 6A state champion, 50-7 overall

113 - Logan Miller - Gravette - Sophomore - Class 4A state champion, 33-9 overall

120 - Cooper Clausen - Springdale - Junior - Class 6A state champion, 25-14 overall

126 - Zayne Lewis - Heritage - Senior - Class 6A state champion - 44-3 overall

132 - Zander Payne - Bentonville - Senior - Class 6A state champion, 49-7 overall

138 - Joaquin Moralez - Bentonville West - Freshman - Class 6A state champion, 47-5 overall

144 - Jackson Sportsman - Springdale - Sophomore - Class 6A state champion after missing freshman year because of knee injury, 33-12 overall

150 - Benjamin Smith - Bentonville - Sophomore - Class 6A state champion, 51-5 overall

157 - Cooper Tillman - Rogers - Senior - Class 6A state champion, 36-12 overall

165 - Bruce Quayle - Springdale - Sophomore - Class 6A state runner-up (lost 9-7 decision), 31-9 overall, previous state champion as a freshman at 145 pounds

175 - Eddie Montes - Springdale - Junior - Class 6A state runner-up (lost 3-2 decision), Class 6A Regional runner-up, 23-12 overall

190 - Tun Oo - Berryville - Senior - Class 4A state champion, 28-4 overall

215 - Jadaan Anderson - Bentonville - Class 6A state runner-up, (lost 6-5 decision) 36-17 overall

285: Briar Goodwin - Heritage - Senior - Class 6A state champion, 11-1 overall





Rogers Heritage wrestler Zayne Lewis is the All-NWADG Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Charlie Kaijo



