14 people arrested on various charges in Benton and Washington counties

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Kelleye Kirkland, 35, of 12000 W. Coose Hollow Road in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Kirkland was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Chance Morgan, 33, of 4186 W. Coolidge Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Morgan was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Joshua Nesbitt, 28, of 2415 S. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Nesbitt was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Jaylon Powell, 19, of 265 W. South Carolina St. in Marianna, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Powell was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

Carl Beutelschies, 84, of 306 Hindman Drive in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with rape/forcible fondling. Beutelschies was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

William Robinson, 48, of 1323 Forest Drive in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Robinson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jeremy Horton, 42, of 101 Locust Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Horton was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Francisco Lopez, 20, of 127 Pierce Ave. No. 203, in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Lopez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Tontitown

Joshua Love, 40, of 1320 Cato Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Love was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Nagy, 51, of 15300 Northview Road in Elkins, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Nagy was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Malcom Hendrix, 44, of 723 Madison County 7615 in Huntsville, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Hendrix was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Richard Carrasquillo, 44, of 2450 Parsons Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated robbery. Carrasquillo was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Ethan Brasel, 20, of Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Brasel was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Trace Daniels, 25, of 19347 Briarfield Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Daniels was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.