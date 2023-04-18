$1M bond is set for Bentonville man in slaying

BENTONVILLE -- A local circuit judge on Monday ordered Joshua Taylor to be held on $1 million bond in the Benton County jail after his arrest in connection with the death of a man said to be his nephew.

Taylor, 32, of Bentonville was arrested Saturday in connection with a case of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

Taylor is accused of killing Aaron Joseph Adams, 19, also of Bentonville.

Bentonville police officers responded to a call at 8:48 a.m. Saturday at 3401 S.W. Landau Court, Apartment 1, to investigate a fight and shooting in progress, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An officer found Adams lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the affidavit.

The officer also observed Taylor walking southeast, away from the residence. The officer ordered Taylor to stop, and he complied, the affidavit states.

A person who had called 911 about the incident told police she had awoken to the sound of two males outside and her dog barking, according to the affidavit. She said Taylor was chasing Adams around a vehicle and another male arrived.

She told police that Adams and the other male entered the house and came out a short time later, the affidavit states. She said Taylor then pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired at Adams' chest. She said Adams fell to the ground and Taylor walked up to him and fired another shot at him, according to the affidavit.

Police also spoke to Adams' girlfriend, who identified Taylor as Adams' uncle, according to the affidavit.

Police found a silver handgun in a recycling bin in the driveway of a home on Southwest Tinsley Street, a few blocks east of the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit. Police also obtained security camera footage from a home in the neighborhood that showed Taylor running east on Southwest Victoria Place at 8:53 a.m., then showed him walking back about two minutes later, the affidavit states.

Judge Brad Karren presided over Taylor's bond hearing Monday. Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor, asked Karren to set Taylor's bond at $1 million.

Taylor also has been arrested a dozen times for failure to appear.

The judge appointed Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, to represent Taylor at the bond hearing. Saxton said Taylor has family in the area and he is not able to post any bond over $100,000.

Taylor was arrested in May 2022 after fleeing in a vehicle from a Benton County sheriff's deputy. He pleaded guilty in September to felony fleeing and possession of drug paraphernalia and was placed on six years of state-supervised probation, according to court documents.

Taylor was being held in the Benton County jail and in July, a judge ordered that he be committed for seven days to the Arkansas mental health system or a designated facility. There was concern that Taylor, who was described as paranoid and bipolar, was a danger to himself and others, according to court documents.

In August, Taylor was committed again to the Arkansas State Hospital for a period not to exceed 45 days, according to court documents.

Taylor's arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. May 22 in Karren's court.